NXT 2.0 Catapults to Ratings Top 10, Proving WWE Was Right All Along

A lot of people doubted that WWE knew what it was doing with NXT 2.0, but one person who never doubted WWE is The Chadster, because The Chadster has never doubted WWE or even thunk a critical thought about the company in his entire life. That's what makes The Chadster the best WWE fan, the best wrestling fan, and the only unbiased wrestling journalist covering wrestling ratings on the internet. Welcome to The Chadster's column: Ratings Wars!

Ratings Wars: The Internet's Only Unbiased Wrestling Ratings Report

NXT revealed its new look last night, along with some new stars, and also crowned a new champion. And after weeks of hype, it looks like it all paid off, as WWE NXT saw huge gains in the ratings, and they didn't even have to hire a traitor like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, or Adam Cole to do it. NXT was up in both total viewership and in the 18-49 demo, which has The Chadster feeling really good. In fact, if NXT keeps this up, it might cure The Chadster's sexual impotence and The Chadster could finally make love to his wife, Keighleyanne, again. Wouldn't that be neat?

WWE NXT 2.0 drew 770,000 viewers on Tuesday, a massive increase over the previous week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 18-49 demo was also up, from a .14 to a .21. All of this just goes to show that Vince McMahon was right about everything all along, along with his trusted advisors, Bruce Pritchard and Kevin Dunn. They know how to make a wrestling show, and as much as The Chadster respects Triple H, he should have known better than to put a wrestling show that differed from Mr. McMahon, Mr. Pritchard, and Mr. Dunn's vision in the first place. NXT came in tenth place for the night, the first time the show has been in the top ten in a long time.

Just think about how much differently the Wednesday Night Wars would have gone if NXT had this current set, graphics, and production when they were going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite? Tony Khan would have never stood a chance, and all would be right in the world. The Chadster hopes that Mr. McMahon realizes what a hit he has on his hands and moves NXT back to Wednesday Nights, especially since Dynamite is now capable of beating Raw in the ratings, something The Chadster never, ever, wants to see happen again.

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard

Here are the numbers for the most recent episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage:

AEW Dynamite: 1,319,000 viewers with a . 52 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 Impact Wrestling: 111,000 viewers with a .03 in 18-49

viewers with a .03 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,383,000 viewers with a . 65 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 670,000 viewers with a .27 in 18-49

viewers with a .27 in 18-49 WWE Raw: 1,670,000 viewers with a . 43 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 WWE NXT: 770 ,000 viewers with a . 21 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.