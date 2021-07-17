BCTV Daily Dispatch 17 July 2021: Loki Loses Kate Herron, Finale Focus

Cause when we're in over our heads, we hear the words you said. That someone out there's… listening to the same song… feeling the same way that we do. Make us a believer pick up the receiver… and tell us you feel just like we do. We do… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of respect to the amazing Better Than Ezra (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Saturday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. For today's newbies, we have more cancellations for Doctor Who: Time Fracture, Stranger Things star David Harbour wasn't a fan of the Byers' dog, Loki director Kate Herron is done with one, Community creator Dan Harmon talks question a movie raises, NBC passes on Law & Order: For the Defense and shifts The Blacklist to Thursdays, and Loki has us concerned that Marvel Studios views television only as a film prologue. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Saturday, July 17, 2021:

10. Doctor Who: Time Fracture Hit By Flood; Shows Canceled Through July 18

9. Stranger Things: David Harbour Loves Wings, Hates "F****ng Byers Dog"

8. Loki Director Kate Herron Not Returning for Season 2, Offers Comments

7. Community: Dan Harmon Discusses the Creative Questions a Movie Raises

6. The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy Leads to Epic TWD End

5. Law & Order: For the Defense Scrapped by NBC; Blacklist Now Thursdays

4. Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?

3. The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales

2. Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update

1. Loki E06 Review: Marvel Still Fundamentally Misunderstands TV Writing

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Goldberg (yawn) is returning (yawn) at WWE SummerSlam (yawn), CSI: Vegas sets an October return, The Orville offers birthday love, a missed opportunity with Black Widow & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Willow loses its second pilot director:

Goldberg Is Coming Back To Face Bobby Lashley At SummerSlam. Yay…

CSI: Vegas Welcomes Back William Petersen & Jorja Fox This October

The Orville Season 3: Scott Grimes Gets BDay Love; Meet "COVID Carrie"

Black Widow & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Missed Opportunities

Willow Series' Second Pilot Director Left in April; First Eps Complete

