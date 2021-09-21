BCTV Daily Dispatch 21 Sept 21: Flair, Batwoman, Wheel of Time & More!

And I know she'll be the death of me. At least we'll both be numb. And she'll always get the best of me. The worst is yet to come. But at least we'll both be beautiful and stay forever young. This I know, yeah, this I know. She told me, "Don't worry about it." She told me, "Don't worry no more." We both know we can't go without it. She told me, "You'll never be alone", oh, oh, woo. I can't feel my face when I'm with you. But I love it, but I love it, oh. I can't feel my face when I'm with you. But I love it, but I love…the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Weeknd and "Can't Feel My Face" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Today's line-up of news and opinions includes Amazon's The Wheel of Time does a recast, Ric Flair responding to Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring allegations, AEW tag-teams with the Owen Hart Foundation, Netflix's The Queen's Gambit makes beautiful music, The CW's DC's Stargirl deals with guilt & remorse, The CW's Batwoman goes mad (hatter), Hulu's Hit-Monkey introduces himself, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia keeps production rolling, Disney Plus' What If…? shows off Thor in hammer-pointing mode & more. We follow that up with our reviews of My Hero Academia, What We Do in the Shadows & Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, September 21, 2021:

Ric Flair Issues Statement Denying "Dark Side of the Ring" Allegations

DC's Stargirl Season 2 E07 Preview: Yolanda's Guilt Proves Too Much

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Wraps Block 3 Filming

WWE Fans Abandon Smackdown in Hour of Need; Rampage Ratings Up

The Wheel of Time S02: Dónal Finn In, Barney Harris Out as Mat Cauthon

Supergirl Season 6 E12 Preview: Kelly Embraces Her Guardian Destiny

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Looks at Chris Kanyon's Double Life

The Queen's Gambit: Mondo Music Release Of The Week

Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You Is Television's First Watchmen

Batwoman Season 3 Trailer: The Mad Hatter Requests a Tea Party

The Walking Dead Season 11 "On the Inside" Images, Preview Released

AEW Partners with Owen Hart Foundation to Honor Hart's Legacy

What If…? Poster Proves Thor's Hammer is Good For Pointing at Things

Hit-Monkey Teaser: Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, George Takei & More

The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill Talks Geralt/Ciri Dynamic & Vesemir

The Boys Considers It an Honor Just to Be Emmy-Nominated- We Think?

Now here's a look at the BCTV Daily Dispatch's reviews of My Hero Academia, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks:

My Hero Academia Season 5 E24 Review: Shigaraki Breaks Bad in Big Way

What We Do in the Shadows S03E04 A Ring-A-Ding-Ding Affair: Review

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 E06 Uninspired & Predictable: Review

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Weeknd – Can't Feel My Face (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEI4qSrkPAs)