BCTV Daily Dispatch 22 August 21: The Umbrella Academy, CM Punk & More

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Sunday, August 22, 2021:

10. Ratings Wars: AEW Dynamite, WWE Smackdown Win with Return of Fans

9. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return

8. Did CM Punk Show Up on AEW Rampage Tonight? YES!

7. Doctor Who Showrunner "Law" Ultimate British Fanboy Gatekeeping

6. Supergirl Season 6 Cast on Something They Learned from The CW Series

5. Doctor Who Series 13 Overview Has The Doctor "Questioning Everything"

4. Locke & Key: Darby Stanchfield Confirms Season 3 Has Wrapped Filming

3. Is Mr. Mime Really Ash's Mom's Boyfriend in the Pokémon Anime?

2. Dave Bautista Lashes Out at Michigan School Mask Karens

1. The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Shares Short & Sweet Season 3 Update

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Dave Bautista takes on Mo Brooks, What We Do in the Shadows wears its sunglasses at night, Star Trek: Lower Decks has a self-aware paradox, AEW Rampage kept its CM Punk promise, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine peddled in conspiracy capers:

Dave Bautista Trashes Mo Brooks for Empathizing with Terrorists

What We Do in the Shadows S03: They Wear Their Sunglasses at Night

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2, Episode 2 Review: Self-Aware Paradox

Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage Especially CM Punk

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 E03 "Blue Flu" Review: Conspiracy Capers

