From there, we move on to "5 More Things" with a look at the five articles that almost made the cut. Finally, another edition of "Random Thoughts" as we get direct and to-the-point when it comes to the BBC's Doctor Who and Jodie Whittaker.

The newbies this time around include It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia getting secretive, those Olly Alexander & Doctor Who rumors, some Mephisto speculation, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon loving Loki, and AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy has a fun "Roanoke" response for Sarah Paulson:

10. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Gets Season 15 Secretive?

9. Doctor Who: On Olly Alexander and Those "Next Doctor" Rumours

8. Jared Padalecki Doesn't Sound Too Happy About Supernatural Spinoff

7. Batwoman Preview: Guess Who Bat-Suited Up for Season 2 Finale?

6. DC Tells Harley Quinn EPs Batman Doesn't Dine Feline; Selfish Lover?

5. Why We Know (We Think) Loki Scribe Michael Waldron Is Going Mephisto

4. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Offers Waldron Loki Love; "Community" Hope?

3. Supernatural: Eric Kripke Talks Tweet; Apologized to Jared Padalecki

2. Masters of the Universe: Revelation EP Kevin Smith, Season 2 & Spite

1. American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- from Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 and Rick and Morty Season 5 preview, a new audio drama from Rosamund Pike, The Boys celebrates Erin Moriarty's birthday, and Jellystone! might just become of favorite new animated series:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 "Biggest Reinvention" Yet; New Image

Rick and Morty Season 5 E02: A Plan to Kill God Is Rudely Interrupted

Edith!: Rosamund Pike Rules As America's Secret First Female President

The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes

Jellystone! Welcomes Yogi Bear, Johnny Quest, Captain Caveman & More

Putting aside just how disrespectful it is that folks are chiming in on her replacement before she's announced she's even leaving, I'm just gonna put it out there and say that the BBC and Chris Chibnall got so caught up in promoting the first female Doctor that they never trusted Jodie Whittaker to be the lead she could be. Too many companions… too many "summer blockbuster" atttempts… too many guest stars. Whittakers deserved and deserves better…

