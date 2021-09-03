BCTV Daily Dispatch 3 Sept 21: Bautista Mocks; The Wheel of Time Rocks

With Dave Bautista and The Wheel of Time still on top. Today's Friday newbies include Buffy/WWDITS crossover hopes, Shudder's Creepshow offers a Season 3 trailer, not so high hopes for NXT, Kit Harington on GOT prequel House of the Dragon, Scott Snyder & Tony S. Daniel announce Nocterra TV deal, The Dukes of Hazzard is given a sign from Mother Nature, and former WCW/TNA star Daffney Unger passes away. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Friday, September 3, 2021:

10. What We Do in the Shadows: Gizmo/Buffy Team-Up? S03 Aftershow & More

9. Creepshow: Shudder Scares Up Season 3 Official Trailer & Key Art

8. NXT Guaranteed To Get Worse As McMahon & Prichard Take Over

7. House of the Dragon: Harington Watching GOT Series; Might Be "Painful"

6. Nocterra: Scott Snyder, Tony S. Daniel "Just Finalized" TV Series Deal

5. The Dukes of Hazzard: General Lee Car Crushed By Hurricane Ida

4. Daffney Unger, Former WCW And TNA Star, Passes Away At Age 46

3. Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?

2. The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike Reveals Teaser Drop This Thursday

1. Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order: Thomas Schnauz talks Better Call Saul, Guillermo Del Toro unveils his "Cabinet of Curiosities", Clickbait star Phoenix Raei talks social media, Joel McHale talks Community & Stargirl:

Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz on S06 Break, "Gene Takovic" & Lalo

Cabinet of Curiosities Shares Netflix/Del Toro Horror Series Details

Clickbait Star Phoenix Raei Discusses Dangers of Social Media & More

Community: Joel McHale on "Enlightening" Chevy Chase Experience; Movie

DC's Stargirl: Joel McHale on Playing Starman, Batman; S0204 Preview

