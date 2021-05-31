BCTV Daily Dispatch 31 May 2021: Hannibal Kiss, Orville BTS, Boys Bite

What if we say we're not like the others? What if we say we're not just another one of your plays? You're the pretender! What if we say we will never surrender…the BCTV Daily Dispatch? Welcome back to our daily rewind of what's been setting off your radars across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape over the past 24 hours. This time around, we have an AEW firing, another double-dose of The Boys, Chinese streamers not being too "friendly" to one another, Hannibal first kiss confusion, The Orville Season 3 looks, Neil Gaiman all out of f**ks to give, Tom Baker returning as the Curator, Dick Wolf's eventual takeover of broadcast television prime time, and Prodigal Son keeps holding onto hope.

We've also hand-picked a selection of articles that are more than worth your time that you might've missed the first time around. Finally, we jump into our TARDIS for a trip through TV history that includes three hellos and a goodbye; then we wrap things up with today's "Random Thought" which is more of a confession of our newest and dirtiest addiction.

So here's a look at today's BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. AEW Fires Announcer Willie Urbina for Mocking Hikaru Shida's Accent

9. The Boys Season 3: Vought Remembers Soldier Boy with Comic Book Honor

8. Friends: The Reunion Unites China Streamers Against Free Expression?

7. Hannibal: Fuller on Who Would Initiate First Kiss; "Unused Footage"?

6. The Orville SandmanSeason 3 BTS; Grimes Reminder; Szohr Make-Up Video & More

5. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Zero F*cks to Give Death, Desire Pushback

4. Doctor Who Star Tom Baker's The Curator Returns for UNIT: Nemesis

3. Law & Order: "Crisis on Infinite Dick Wolf Shows" Coming? Meloni Wraps

2. Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"

1. The Boys Aren't Lovin' It: Vought's New Burger A Walking Heart Attack

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- ranging from Brooklyn Nine-Nine spinoffs, Titans Season 3 episode titles, and Doctor Who returns to UFC's The Ultimate Fighter, RuPaul's Drag Race goes global, Pam & Tommy director talks, and Fear the Walking Dead exposes Skidmark:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Why Adrian Pimento Deserves His Own Spinoff

A Look at The Nevers & Its Unexpected Parallels to Penny Dreadful

Titans: Jay Lycurgo Reveals Season 3 Ep He's Excited for People to See

Alien: FX TV Series One of Director M.J. Bassett's Dream Projects

Doctor Who Star Jo Martin Talks "Time Fracture", Takes Quickfire Quiz

The Ultimate Fighter: Our 5 Favorite Moments Before New Season Starts

Drag Race International Editions Hit Viewers Differently- Here's Why

Dark Side Season 3 Releases "Grizzly Smith" Trailer; Warrior BTS Look

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E15 Preview; Skidmark's 'Nip Addiction

Save Prodigal Son! Then Consider These 5 Season 3-Saving Ideas

Pam & Tommy Director On Internet Reaction, Stan Transformation & More

Hawkeye Directors Bert & Bertie Share Excellent Post-Production News

We're kicking things off with a hello (Seinfeld premieres on NBC in 1990) and a goodbye (NBC's Night Court adjourns for the last time in 1992). Meanwhile, the Red Hot Chili Peppers were the focus of the very first episode of VH1: Behind the Music in 1999. Finally, 2004 saw the debut on Channel 5 of one of the most powerful pigs in the business today: Astley Baker Davies's British cartoon character Peppa Pig.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Night Court: Season 9 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjRoKLU_ZcU)

This one is more of a confession- a confession about my new obsession. So I have a new Samsung Smart TV with its own "subuniverse" of these odd, twisted little channels- and I mean that in a good way. Like a 24/7 Tosh.0 channel, or one devoted to Wipeout! editions from around the world, with another devoted to the cool Shout! Factory line-up. It all feels like a streaming version of cable access crossed with a pirate radio station- a devilish rabbit hole that's easy to fall down. We approve.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Welcome To Shout! Factory TV – Start Streaming Today! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2vJq-x5y2g)

