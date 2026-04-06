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BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Rick and Morty, Tracker & Much More!

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, The Boys, SNL, IWGP, Doctor Who, Starfleet Academy, Dark Winds, Harry Potter, Tracker & more!

Article Summary Get the latest on The Boys, including blooper reels and new details from Eric Kripke about Vought Rising S2

Dive into Rick and Morty Season 9 sneak peeks, with clips featuring Summer's big moves and episode highlights

SNL, Doctor Who, and Starfleet Academy news, reviews, and exclusive previews packed into one roundup

Catch coverage of hit shows like Tracker, Dark Winds, Harry Potter, and more streaming and TV updates

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: BTS/Hot Ones, Always Sunny, Rick and Morty, The Boys, Danhausen/Conan O'Brien, SNL, IWGP, Daredevil: Born Again, Doctor Who, Starfleet Academy, Rooster, Dark Winds, Bob's Burgers, Harry Potter, Tracker, Marshals, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 6th, 2026:

BTS Will Tackle "The Wings of Death" on Thursday's Hot Ones: Teaser

SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on WGA/AMPTP Tentative Agreement

Always Sunny: Danny DeVito & Trollfoot Offer Everyone Easter Greetings

Rick and Morty, Lords of the Dance? Summer Wants a Cut: Season 9 Clips

The Boys: Jensen Ackles/Soldier Boy & More in Ultimate Blooper Reel

CNN, BBC & More React to Trump's Easter Sunday F-Bomb Threat to Iran

Danhausen Has Message for Conan O'Brien, Who Praised His WWE Debut

SNL Returns with 90-Minute "Five-Timers" Party for Jack Black: Review

Good Omens 3 in The Daily LITG, 5th of April 2026

Supergirl Director Craig Gillespie On Kara And Clark's Dynamic

Callum Newman Wins IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis

SNL/SNL UK, WGA/AMPTP, WWE/Pat McAfee & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Daredevil: Born Again Star Woll on Rising Above Childhood Bullying

The Boys: Kripke Discusses "Vought Rising" Release Timeline, Season 2

Doctor Who: McTighe, Moffat & More Attend "Lost" Episodes Screening

Starfleet Academy Season 3: Robert Picardo Pitched "Voyager" Follow-Up

The Comeback: Check Out Our S03E03: "Valerie Faces Reality" Preview

Rooster S01E05 "Mr. Razzles" Preview: Greg Gets a Visit From His Ex

DTF St. Louis S01E06 "The Denny's Plan" Preview: Floyd's Suspicion

Dark Winds S04 Finale "The Glittering World" Preview; S05 Sneak Peek

Inside Out Classic: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's Disney/NHL Event

Bob's Burgers: Eugene Mirman Offers Health Update Following Car Crash

HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone BTS Look Hits Tonight

Watson: Here's a Look at Our S02E16 "Respect the Process…" Preview

Tracker S03E15 "No Good Deed" Preview: Can Colter Find Randy's Friend?

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown: We've Got Looney Tunes, Dan Da Dan & More

Marshals Is Giving Off SOA Vibes: S01E06 "Out of the Shadows" Preview

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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