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BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Rick and Morty, Tracker & Much More!
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, The Boys, SNL, IWGP, Doctor Who, Starfleet Academy, Dark Winds, Harry Potter, Tracker & more!
Article Summary
- Get the latest on The Boys, including blooper reels and new details from Eric Kripke about Vought Rising S2
- Dive into Rick and Morty Season 9 sneak peeks, with clips featuring Summer's big moves and episode highlights
- SNL, Doctor Who, and Starfleet Academy news, reviews, and exclusive previews packed into one roundup
- Catch coverage of hit shows like Tracker, Dark Winds, Harry Potter, and more streaming and TV updates
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: BTS/Hot Ones, Always Sunny, Rick and Morty, The Boys, Danhausen/Conan O'Brien, SNL, IWGP, Daredevil: Born Again, Doctor Who, Starfleet Academy, Rooster, Dark Winds, Bob's Burgers, Harry Potter, Tracker, Marshals, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 6th, 2026:
BTS Will Tackle "The Wings of Death" on Thursday's Hot Ones: Teaser
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on WGA/AMPTP Tentative Agreement
Always Sunny: Danny DeVito & Trollfoot Offer Everyone Easter Greetings
Rick and Morty, Lords of the Dance? Summer Wants a Cut: Season 9 Clips
The Boys: Jensen Ackles/Soldier Boy & More in Ultimate Blooper Reel
CNN, BBC & More React to Trump's Easter Sunday F-Bomb Threat to Iran
Danhausen Has Message for Conan O'Brien, Who Praised His WWE Debut
SNL Returns with 90-Minute "Five-Timers" Party for Jack Black: Review
Good Omens 3 in The Daily LITG, 5th of April 2026
Supergirl Director Craig Gillespie On Kara And Clark's Dynamic
Callum Newman Wins IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Sakura Genesis
SNL/SNL UK, WGA/AMPTP, WWE/Pat McAfee & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Daredevil: Born Again Star Woll on Rising Above Childhood Bullying
The Boys: Kripke Discusses "Vought Rising" Release Timeline, Season 2
Doctor Who: McTighe, Moffat & More Attend "Lost" Episodes Screening
Starfleet Academy Season 3: Robert Picardo Pitched "Voyager" Follow-Up
The Comeback: Check Out Our S03E03: "Valerie Faces Reality" Preview
Rooster S01E05 "Mr. Razzles" Preview: Greg Gets a Visit From His Ex
DTF St. Louis S01E06 "The Denny's Plan" Preview: Floyd's Suspicion
Dark Winds S04 Finale "The Glittering World" Preview; S05 Sneak Peek
Inside Out Classic: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's Disney/NHL Event
Bob's Burgers: Eugene Mirman Offers Health Update Following Car Crash
HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone BTS Look Hits Tonight
Watson: Here's a Look at Our S02E16 "Respect the Process…" Preview
Tracker S03E15 "No Good Deed" Preview: Can Colter Find Randy's Friend?
BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown: We've Got Looney Tunes, Dan Da Dan & More
Marshals Is Giving Off SOA Vibes: S01E06 "Out of the Shadows" Preview
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!