Becky Lynch to Defend Title Against Doudrop at WWE Royal Rumble

The next challenger for Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship was decided in the main event of WWE Raw last night when Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a main event number one contender's match. Of course, the match wasn't without controversy, as Lynch, who was on commentary for the bout, interfered to stop Belair from winning and ended up brawling with the former champ as Doudrop pinned Morgan with Yokozuna's finisher.

If nothing else, Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch is a fresh matchup, which is a rare commodity in WWE. That said, it seems highly unlikely Doudrop will go over Lynch at the Rumble, even if it would help take Doudrop's career to the next level. It seems more likely WWE is building toward Belair challenging Lynch at WrestleMania, where she can finally get revenge for Lynch killing her push when she beat her in a squash match at SummerSlam to take the title.

In other happenings on a more-eventful-than-usual WWE Raw (it's almost WrestleMania season, so the writers care again), Nikki Ash apparently turned heel, attacking her partner, Rhea Ripley, while claiming that superheroes don't need friends, which doesn't make sense if you've ever read a comic book, where even Batman has a few buddies (and he's a psychopath), but you can't expect WWE's creative team to actually do any research. In any case, expect those two to clash as well, maybe at the Rumble Kickoff show.

The Royal Rumble will happen on January 29, 2022, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The show can be streamed on Peacock for subscribers in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. Or you can just watch the results for free on WWE's Twitter account, which is honestly probably the most palatable way to consume WWE programming anyway.

