Team Bianca Belair Beats Damage CTRL in War Games at Survivor Series

Bianca Belair and her team, including a returning Becky Lynch, defeated Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in War Games at Survivor Series. Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you live coverage of the most important form of entertainment in the world: pro wrestling.

War Games: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim vs. Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross

Comrades, here's what I wrote about this match in the liveblog.

The women's War Games match opened the show, and Bianca Belair and Dakota Kia started the match. Belair gained the upper hand, but then Iyo Sky entered, gaining the advantage. Asuka entered next, evening the odds. But then Nikki Cross came in to give the heels the upper hand again. Are you sensing a pattern, comrades? Cross added a pile of garbage can lids and kendo sticks into the mix. Alexa Bliss entered next, as Nikki Cross got the first big spot of the match with a dive off the top of the cage onto a crowd. Bayley was next and brought in ladders and a table. Mia Yim was next, followed by Rhea Ripley. And finally, Becky Lynch. Comrades, as everybody knows, a War Games match doesn't really start until all the competitors are in the cage, so now the chaos could finally begin. I love a good War Games match because the large cage reminds me of the one in my backyard where I like to keep political dissidents locked up when they're caught telling filthy lies about the government. I also love them because of all the big, violent spots. Here are some of the best spots that happened during this match: Becky Lynch put a trash can over the top of Iyo Sky, laid her across the ropes, and hit a leg drop off the top rope onto the can.

Nikki Cross blocked Bianca Belair from doing one of those big pyramid powerbombs where everyone gets up on the ropes and goes down at once, but that led to Iyo Sky on top of the cage, so she hit a moonsault off the top on Belair and Yim.

Cross tried to handcuff Bliss to the cage, but Bliss handcuffed herself to Nikki instead.

Ripley slammed Yim through a ladder set up in the corner, cracking it in half.

Bianca stacked Sky and Kai on top of a single table and then KODed Bayley into the cage as Becky jumped off the top of the cage through the women on the table. Lynch pinned Kai after that one to win the match. This match was a great in-ring return for Becky Lynch, and a good showing for Bianca Belair as champion. But how long can they coexist as babyfaces? Long enough for Becky to have a feud with Rhea Ripley, hopefully. Until next match, comrades… socialism or death!

And here are the highlights WWE posted on Twitter. WWE is getting very stingy with these, people. Is it time for a revolution! The PLE highlights must be liberated!

Survivor Series: War Games is taking place tonight at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The show is airing live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and Bleeding Cool is covering it live. For more live results from WWE Survivor Series: War Games, click here.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games Full Card

Survivor Series: War Games will consist of just five matches, comrades, though two of them are War Games matches and will probably take close to an hour each. In the men's War Games match, The Bloodline — Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa — will take on the team of The Brawling Brutes — Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland — along with Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. In the women's War Games match, Damage CTRL — Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai — will be joined by Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross to face the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch. But there are three more matches also taking place at Survivor Series. Ronda Rousey will defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Shotzi. Seth Rollins will defend the United States Championship in a triple-threat match with Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. And AJ Styles will take on Finn Balor with The OC and Judgment Day watching from ringside.

How to Watch Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series: War Games takes place tonight, Saturday, November 26th starting at 8E/5P, comrades. You can stream it on Peacock in the United States or on the WWE Network internationally. In my country, I make sure that Survivor Series airs on every channel, and citizens may be stopped in the street at any time by my secret police and asked questions about it. If they don't know the answer, it's straight into the dungeons! So if you're planning on any world travel, comrades, make sure you at least check back later to see the results, even if you don't watch the show. We wouldn't want there to be any… misunderstandings. Haw haw haw!