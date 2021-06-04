Bianca Belair to Issue Challenge to Bayley on Smackdown Tonight

WWE has added another segment to tonight's edition of WWE Smackdown, and no, it isn't a match. What do you think this is? A pro wrestling show? Instead, a new press release from WWE reveals that Smackdown Women's Champion Bianca Belair will issue "a challenge" to former champ and current pest Bayley on during tonight's episode. And based on the working, it doesn't seem like it will be a challenge for a match. So what could it be?

From WWE.com:

Ding, Dong. Hello Bayley! The EST of WWE has a challenge for The Role Model and will reveal it tonight on SmackDown. Despite a win at WrestleMania Backlash, Belair hasn't been able to rid herself of Bayley's persistent antics and attacks. Last week after defeating Carmella, the SmackDown Women's Champion shared a tense stare down with the blue brand's self-proclaimed Role Model. What challenge will Belair lay out for her rival? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

In addition to this exciting segment where Bianca Belair will reveal "a challenge," Smackdown also promises at least two matches tonight, as Rey and Dominik Mysterio put the Smackdown Tag Team Championships on the line against the Uso, with the backdrop of all kinds of Roman Reigns family drama swirling around the bowl of the matchup. In addition to that, Kevin Owens will get a shot at Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, and this time, Commander Azeez will be barred from ringside. That's no guarantee the match won't end in shenanigans, of course. The matches always end in shenanigans.

What else will happen on Smackdown tonight? And will these advertised segments even actually happen by the time Vince McMahon does his ceremonial pre-show ripping up of the script? Find out on Fox tonight at 8PM Eastern time.

