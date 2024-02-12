Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, ben affleck, beyonce, dc comics, dcu, elmo, james gunn, larry david, Night Court, taylor swift, the boys, The Rookie, The Walking Dead, wil wheaton

Biden/Swift, The Walking Dead, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Biden/Swift, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Gunn/DCU, Night Court, Wil Wheaton/Larry David/Elmo & more!

Article Summary Biden mocks Swift conspiracy after Chiefs' Super Bowl win on Sunday night.

New music from Beyoncé coming out of Super Bowl LVIII, plus an epic teaser for FX's Shōgun.

The Walking Dead's latest BTS featurette and Gunn's take on DCU/DC Comics "intersect."

Wil Wheaton weighs in on the Larry David/Elmo controversy. Plus, Disney+'s Renegade Nell.

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Joe Biden/Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, FX Networks' Shōgun, Ben Affleck/Dunkin Donuts, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Arnold Schwarzenegger & Danny DeVito, Post Malone, WWE WrestleMania XL, Cardi B/NYX Cosmetics, DJ Steve Aoki/NFL on CBS, James Gunn & DCU/DC Comics, NBC's Night Court, ABC's The Rookie, Max's Puppy Bowl XX, CBS's Super Bowl LVIII, Prime Video's The Boys, TBS' AEW Collision, Wil Wheaton/Larry David/Elmo, Disney+'s Renegade Nell, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Joe Biden/Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ben Affleck/Dunkin Donuts, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, James Gunn & DCU/DC Comics, Night Court, The Rookie, The Boys, Wil Wheaton/Larry David/Elmo & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 12, 2024:

Joe Biden Mocks Taylor Swift Conspiracy After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win

Super Bowl LVIII: Beyoncé Releases New Music; Teams with Verizon

Shōgun: FX Networks Releases "Big Game" Teaser for Epic Event Series

Super Bowl LVIII: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon & Tom Brady – The DunKings?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live BTS Featurette Offers New Intel

Super Bowl LVIII: Schwarzenegger Reunites with "Neighbaaa" DeVito

Super Bowl LVIII: Watch Post Malone Perform "America the Beautiful"

WWE WrestleMania XL Teaser Spotlights Roman, Cody, The Rock & Seth

Super Bowl LVIII: Cardi B "Duck Plump" Ad Causes Painful Confusion

Super Bowl LVIII: DJ Steve Aoki Remixes NFL on CBS Theme (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift Endorsing Biden? After All Trump Says He Did For Her?

James Gunn Discusses Canon/"Elseworlds," DCU/DC Comics "Intersect"

Night Court Season 2 Episode 7 "Broadway Danny Gurgs" Images Released

The Rookie: Alexi Hawley Teases 100th Episode; TCA Press Event Images

Puppy Bowl XX Viewing Guide: How to Watch Team Ruff vs Team Fluff

Your Super Bowl LVIII Viewing Guide: Chiefs! 49ers! Swift! Usher!

The Boys: Homelander Is All Smiles in Vought's New Big Game Ad

Adam Copeland Will Face Daniel Garcia, Break WWE Fans' Hearts

Why Wil Wheaton's Views Matter When It Comes to Larry David/Elmo Mess

Renegade Nell: Sally Wainwright's New Disney+ Series Debuts In March

Super Bowl LVIII, Puppy Bowl XX & Non-Bowl Stuff! BCTV Daily Dispatch

