Super Bowl LVIII, Puppy Bowl XX & Non-Bowl Stuff! BCTV Daily Dispatch

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Creature Commandos, CBS's Super Bowl LVIII, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Max's Puppy Bowl XX, ABC's The Golden Bachelorette, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Disney+'s The Acolyte, WWE/AEW, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, NBC's True Detective: Night Country, Prime Video's Renée Ballard Series, Adult Swim's Royal Crackers, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, ABC's The Emmys, CBS's Two and a Half Men, Peacock's Three-Body Problem, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 11, 2024:

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Praises Alan Tudyk, Dr. Phosphorus

Super Bowl LVIII: CBS Sports Releases The NFL Today Game Day Schedule

Superman: Legacy Table Read Next Week: Fillion; James Gunn Responds

Puppy Bowl XX Trailer/Images: Check Out Team Ruff & Team Fluff!

Super Bowl LVIII: Can Usher Achieve Prince's Halftime Show Greatness?

The Golden Bachelorette, New Bachelorette Season Confirmed By ABC

Justified: Goggins, Olyphant Reunite During Fallout Series Press Trip

The Acolyte: Lucasfilm, Leslye Headland Series Set for Summer 2024

AEW Collision Lineup: Orange Cassidy Defends International Title

Only Murders in the Building S04 Scripts "Incredible": ABC/Hulu Head

Always Sunny: The Gang Celebrates Charlie Day's Birthday (VIDEO)

AEW Rampage: Ruby Soho Betrays Saraya as Young Bucks Betray Wrestling

True Detective: Night Country Season Finale Preview Posts (SPOILERS)

Bosch Universe Update: Renée Ballard Series Writers' Room Wraps Work

Royal Crackers Season 2: Stebe Unleashes His Nightmarish Mascot Idea

Elimination Chamber to Determine Seth Rollins' WrestleMania Opponent

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Set; "The Ones Who Live" Teaser

Emmy Awards Return to ABC, Sunday Night in September: Calendar Dates

Two and a Half Men: Jon Cryer Happy for Charlie Sheen (But No Reboot)

Three-Body Problem: Peacock Streams Chinese Series Before Netflix Take

Doctor Who: The 14th Doctor Was The Saddest Doctor to Ever End an Era

