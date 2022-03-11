Big E Suffers Broken Neck During WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Match

For viewers watching FOX's WWE SmackDown on Friday night, it became pretty clear that something went wrong during the tag-team match between Big E/Kofi Kingston and Sheamus/Ridge Holland. At one point in the match, Holland executed a belly-to-belly suplex on Big E outside of the ring, and it would appear (though not definitive) that Big E was not able to fully rotate to his back. That resulted in Big E taking the bump squarely on the top of his head, where he would lay motionless while medical professionals attended to the New Day member. Inside of the ring, Sheamus would quickly pick up the win by pinning Kingston with the help of Butch, the newly-named Pete Dunne (though it's still unclear if that was the intended match finish or one that was improvised due to the medical emergency).

Thankfully, Big E (real name, Ettore Ewen) was able to take to Twitter to offer everyone an update. And though he was able to show that he had full movement in his extremities, he also revealed that the medical team attending to him told him that his neck was broken. Big E was reportedly taken to a local hospital in Birmingham, Alabama (home location for tonight's WWE SmackDown). With the incident happening only hours earlier, it is still too early to determine what the wrestler & media talent's recovery timeline will be.

Here's a look at Big E's post where he offers an update on his medical condition:

"I can't thank all of you beautiful people enough for your concern and your messages, it's very heartwarming," Big E said in the posted video message to fans. "I can move all of my digits [fingers], you see that… that's nice. That's always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately, right now they tell me my neck is broken. I'll be alright, I'll be good, don't worry."