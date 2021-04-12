Big Sky: 3 More Join Cast as Recurring; New Season 1 Return Preview

Though Ronald (Brian Geraghty) is still on the loose, there are new mysteries begin to unfold and new faces entering the scene as Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) return on Tuesday, April 13. That's when ABC unveils a two-episode, two-hour chapter of the hit mystery-drama Big Sky– with a three-month time jump finding the duo setting up shop and looking to bring some very big bads to justice. On Monday, we learned the names of three of those new faces joining the cast, with Carlos Gomez (The Baker and the Beauty), Anja Savcic (Loudermilk), and Zoë Noelle Baker (The Haunting Of Bly Manor) set for recurring roles. Reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood, Gomez is set to play Gil Amaya, former ranch manager forever entangled with the Kleinsasser family, including their darkest secrets. Savic portrays Scarlet Leyendecker, the loving, protective mother of her ten-year-old daughter, Phoebe (Baker).

And while we're at it, here's a look at one of the newest teasers:

⁦April 13 @BigSkyABC⁩ returns. Tune in and check out what the Kliensasser Cowboy Crime Family has in store pic.twitter.com/hizlcAlw6l — MichaelRaymond-James (@MRaymondJames) April 8, 2021

Now here's a look at the previously-released preview images, episode overview, and trailer for the return of ABC's Big Sky on Tuesday, April 13:

Big Sky Season 1, Episodes 10/11: "Catastrophic Thinking/All Kinds of Snakes" – Three months after Ronald's escape, Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn't coming up roses; Ronald is still on the loose, a domestic case takes a macabre and deadly turn, and a U.S. Marshall is sticking his nose in their case files. Right as the women of Dewell & Hoyt seem to be getting used to the new normal, Jenny gets an alarming call from an old flame; leading her and Cassie headfirst into a new case, a new jurisdiction, and a whole lot of new trouble. "Catastrophic Thinking" was written by Annakate Chappell and Mathew Tinker, and directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton. "All Kinds of Snakes" was written by Elwood Reid and Maria Sten, and directed by Stephen Kay.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. Joining the cast this season are Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty) as Rosie Amaya, Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) as Sheriff Wagy, Carlos Gomez (The Baker and the Beauty) as Gil Amaya, Anja Savcic (Loudermilk) as Scarlet Leyendecker, and Zoë Noelle Baker (The Haunting Of Bly Manor) as Phoebe Leyendecker.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.