Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opens Disney+ Black History Month Today
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits Disney+ today, launching the Black History collection alongside the Celebrate Black Stories collection.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, still reeling from Marvel's first acting Oscar nomination, has dropped on Disney+ today. Also starting today for Black History Month, Disney+ will be adding new sets to their existing Celebrate Black Stories collection and introducing the Black History collection, which will attempt to "dig deeper into the powerful history of Black artists, athletes, and creators across film, music, culture and beyond" while the Celebrate Black Stories collection will intend to remain a "joyful consolidation of the best of Black talent."
As well as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever today, the corresponding Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever documentary special will debut on Disney+ on the 8th of February, while all episodes of Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder have dropped today, and joining the collections listed below.
Furthermore, this February, in honour of Black History Month, Disney+ states that "the Disney Bundle will continue its promise of amplifying and celebrating Black stories across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all year long on each service's always-on Black Stories collection". Here's a trailer for their new offering.
Celebrate Black Stories Collection
Black History Collection
