Blumhouse TV, WWE Teaming for Vince McMahon/Steroid Scandal Series

Can you hear it? That sound that keeps growing louder? That's the sound of everyone on social media collectively stumbling over themselves to be the first to start offering their oh-so-serious "casting suggestions" for this one. On Monday, Blumhouse Television and the WWE announced that the life and times of WWE main man Vince McMahon will be coming to the small screen in the scripted limited series The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon. Based on what was released about the project, the series will delve into WWE during the 1990s and examine Rupert Murdoch's New York Post and its allegations against McMahon regarding steroid abuse- soon capturing the attention of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York. In 1994, McMahon would be indicted for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent- eventually being acquitted.

McMahon, WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn & Blumhouse's Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold will serve as executive producers on the project. "Jason, Chris, and their team at Blumhouse create amazing work and we look forward to delivering an inside look into one of the most pivotal moments in our company's history," said Dunn. "We have a dramatic, riveting saga – one that's crazier than fiction – that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans," added McCumber. "To say I'm thrilled about collaborating again with WWE is an understatement."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.