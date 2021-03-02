Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz tonight on WWE Raw to win the WWE Championship. The battle to make the match actually happen was more difficult for Lashley than the match itself, which he won easily by forcing The Miz to tap out with the Hurt Lock. Miz won the championship from Drew McIntyre by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at Elimination Chamber two Sundays ago. The win sets up Lashley to bring his WrestleMania journey full circle with the highest-profile match since defeating Umaga on behalf of President Donald Trump in the Battle of the Billionaires against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 23.

Miz's title defense against Lashley and his cowardly attempts to avoid it were the focus of the entire episode of Raw tonight. Miz got involved in the opening segment of the show in which Drew McIntyre returned for the first time after losing the title to attempt to convince McIntyre that Lashley was to blame for Miz cashing in his shot on McIntyre in hopes of getting McIntyre to take care of Lashley. When that didn't work out and Miz was given a deadline to defend his belt at 9PM, he faked cramps and claimed he was unable to compete.

Adam Pearce gave Miz another hour, so at 10PM, Miz came to the ring for a match with Lashley, waited for the match to start, and promptly left the ring, grabbed the belt, and ran backstage. Miz was counted out, Lashley won, and Miz kept the WWE Championship, but Shane McMahon wouldn't allow the match to end that way. McMahon, who had a rivalry with Miz just a couple years back on Smackdown, said Miz would defend the title one more time in the main event. Once Miz and Lashley were in place, McMahon brought out nearly the entire Raw roster to serve as lumberjacks.

The rest was history. Miz tapped out to the Hurt Lock. Bobby Lashley is the new WWE Champion. And WWE Raw was actually a decent show for once.