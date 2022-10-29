Bob's Burgers Season 13 Ep. 5 Review: More Dancing Less Balls, Please

FOX's Bob's Burgers gave us Dance Moms meets Fame with Jimmy Jr.'s (H. Jon Benjamin) floppy-armed entrance into the world of backup dancing. While the story involving Bob (Benjamin) and Linda's (John Roberts) journey to catch more baseballs outside the Wonder Wharf Stadium was funny, it wasn't as interesting as everything happening with Tina (Dan Mintz), Jimmy Jr. and Zeke (Bobby Tisdale). Warning, some spoilers may be waiting ahead for you, so make sure to watch the episode first and then come back if you don't want anything revealed to you. Otherwise, see you on the other side of this image break…

One of the most random but also the most hilarious parts of this Bob's Burgers episode included Flips Whitefudge (Daniel Van Kirk) making an appearance. He was a hilarious addition to the past episode "Bob Actually," where Bob learned hip-hop dancing to impress Linda for Valentine's Day. Flips Whitefudge was the son of the instructor, Shelly (Brooke Dillman), teaching Bob and Teddy (Larry Murphy). I honestly would've loved seeing Bob interact with Flips Whitefudge again or be in those scenes. That decision not to do so felt like a missed opportunity.

Bob's Burgers lately has gone back and forth between bigger collective stories and divided ones. It seems that a lot of the show's strength tends to belong in those collective stories mainly, but it can sometimes be found in episodes with multiples as long as they come together in the end. I tended not to pay attention when the baseball-related scenes came up because I found more interest in what was happening for Zeke and Tina watching Jimmy Jr. during his dance class. While many episodes contain that "slice of life" aspect of the Belchers' existence, continuing to feel the need to push that into every episode can make things start falling off track and produce some subpar episodes.

Bob's Burgers produced an episode with some great comedic moments, but it was overall not as impressive as it could have been. It honestly ended up feeling like a thrown-in story to make up for the time before the Halloween episode. If that's the case, let's hope their Halloween episode makes up for what they lacked in this one. Overall, I cherish the hilarious moments between Zeke, Jimmy Jr., and Tina but can't feel the same for the rest of the episode.

Bob's Burgers Episode Store, Van & Burger Of The Day:

"Glitch, Please: Computer Repair"

"I'm Only Fumin'"

"Caul-low Your Bliss Burger (Served with fried cauliflower)"

"Silence of the Yams Burger (Served with a mild yam drizzle)"

"Guac-y Horror Picture Show Burger (Smothered in guacamole)"

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 5 Review by Brittney Bender 6 / 10 FOX's Bob's Burgers S13E05 "So You Stink You Can Dance" had some great comedic moments, but it was overall not as impressive as it could have been. The episode signaled more focus on dancing but ended up splitting attention between two very different stories and made for a slightly forgettable series of scenes in this season. Credits Network FOX