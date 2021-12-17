Bret Hart Would Wrestle Donald Trump With Vince McMahon As The Ref

It's been a big week for "The Excellence of Execution", as WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon Bret Hart is being inducted into the Canada Walk of Fame today and leading up to it, he has done many media appearances to celebrate what is surely a big personal honor for the proud native Canadian. One of those appearances was in hosting an online video Q&A with fans on the Canada Walk of Fame Instagram page, where fans wrote questions for "The Hitman" about his life and career and he answered them openly. There was of course lots of great insight to his career and his thoughts on the wrestling business and his fellow wrestlers, but one question in particular sparked a rather interesting reply from Hart.

A fan asked Bret Hart if he would ever appear on WWE TV as a guest commentator or even in a manager-type role, to which Hart said no, as he's more interested in spending time at home with his family and especially his grandkids these days and isn't interested in playing a character on TV anymore.

Quote via Postwrestling.com:

"And I will say no. That will never happen. I have no time to do that. I did my time on the road. I like to think I saved my money and I like to get away once in a while and do the odd little bit here and there or do, you know, anything sometimes to get out of the house but at the same time, my days of sort of playing a character for wrestling, I don't need it that bad and I'm happy kind of just making up time with my grandkids and being home and you know, kind of smiling about stuff like that."

But Bret Hart did elaborate a bit on what might peak his interest and it involved a certain highly controversial American President/Reality TV Star/Attempted insurrection provocateur.

"I mean if there was something where it's like I could wrestle Donald Trump at Wrestlemania and Vince McMahon was gonna referee it or something, I'd hear it out because it'd be funny to hear it but the thought of me going in there and wrestling somebody is pretty unlikely and as far as managers and all that kind of stuff, I don't — Bret Hart was a wrestler, not a manager and I don't wanna be remembered as a manager and so I would never do it. I was a great wrestler. I don't wanna be a referee either and I don't wanna be a commentator because everything I say hurts. Sometimes I can be too honest.

So while Bret Hart versus Donald Trump at Wrestlemania with Vince McMahon as the special referee would certainly guarantee a hell of a lot of attention and probably sell a ton of tickets, it seems that Hart is just joking around here and this is obviously not in the cards.

At least we think so. Who knows anymore? Would you honestly be shocked to see Donald Trump in a pro wrestling match, even if it isn't against Bret Hart? It wouldn't even be in the top ten of craziest things involving that guy.