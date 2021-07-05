Brooklyn Nine-Nine "Captain" Mashup Vid Highlights Holt, Wuntch & More

If you're ever interested in playing a drinking game, this mashup on YouTube featuring the number of times someone utters the word "captain" is probably a bad idea. Brooklyn Nine-Nine for shits and giggles decided to post a mashup of all the times a character has said the word, which only a handful of the over 80 plus times references isn't referring to Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). So let's begin the "Oh Captain, My Captain" mashup.

Whether if it's done out of boredom, August 12 is still a very long way away from the premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season. The mashup starts off with Holt correcting Jake on how he pronounces the word "captain" since Jake makes it sounds like "Cap'n". Holts critiques his enunciation saying it sounds like "Cap'n Crunch" instead before Jake references the memory of that cereal growing up. For those keeping scores, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) leads the way making the most references to "Captain." Others joining in the mashup prominently are Amy (Melissa Fumero), Terry (Terry Crews), Charles (Joe Lo Truglio), Gina (Chelsea Peretti), Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), and Adrian (Jason Mantzoukas). Another captain referenced was Deputy Chief Brandt, Holt's former captain, which Charles affectionately calls "Our Grand Captain".

Pilot Roger Peralta (Bradley Whitford), Jake's dad, and Holt exchanged captain greetings from pilot to police. We also hear Holt refer to rival Captain Wuntch (Kyra Sedgwick). Bill Hader's Capt. Seth Dozer introduced himself in his all-too-brief time. Terry hosted a meeting as "acting captain". We also see the Vulture (Dean Winters) and Julie Kim (Nicole Bilderback) also announce their temporary positions as captain of the Nine-Nine. The clip finishes off with quite a few more captain references before Peralta going off about a Holt party.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Call Him Captain – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://youtu.be/q34jAhjZxBo)

