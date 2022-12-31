James Gunn, Borat/U2, The Rookie/Chenford & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Well, she lives in a fairy tale/Somewhere too far for us to find/Forgotten the taste and smell/Of a world that she's left behind/"It's all about the exposure, the lens," I told her/The angles were all wrong now/She's ripping wings off of butterflies/Keep your feet on the ground/When your head's in the clouds/Well, go get your shovel/And we'll dig a deep hole/To bury the castle, bury the castle/Go get your shovel/And we'll dig a deep hole/To bury the castle, bury… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Paramore with "Brick by Boring Brick," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes James Gunn shutting down another DC Studios rumor, Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat offering U2 a "unique" tribute speech, George R.R. Martin revealing that some Game of Thrones projects have been "shelved" (at least, for now) over the "changes' over at HBO Max, ABC's The Rookie getting sick pleasure in Chenford fans' hearts racing, racist trolls attacking a Rick and Morty "Fan Art Friday" post, HBO Max's DC's Titans sharing official looks at Teagan Croft's White Raven, and Paramount+ dropping preview images for this weekend's new episode of Taylor Sheridan's Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring "Yellowstone" prequel spinoff, 1923.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: James Gunn, Borat/U2, The Rookie/Chenford & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Netflix's Manifest, ABC's The Company You Keep, TNT's AEW Rampage, FOX's WWE SmackDown, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, Amazon's The Boys & more! Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, December 31, 2022 (and make sure to check out Bleeding Cool's "The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2022"):

Barbara Walters, Famed Journalist & 20/20 Host, Passes Away at Age 93

Manifest Season 4: Ty Doran on Part 1 Fallout, Cal, Angelina & More

The Company You Keep: ABC Drops Milo Ventimiglia Series Images, Teaser

1923: Yellowstone Prequel Series Releases Episode 3 Preview Images

John Cena Marks WWE SmackDown Return Tonight For Final Show Of 2022

Big Sky: Deadly Trails: ABC Releases Season 3 Eps. 11-13 Overviews

Titans Season 4: Teagan Croft's White Raven Gets Official Images

Rick and Morty Fan Art Friday Brings Out Clueless Racist Trolls

AEW Rampage Preview: AEW Squared Circles in the New Year

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 10: A Clip to Get Chenford Fans' Hearts Racing

The Boys as '90s Sitcom Even More Disturbing; Season 3 In Memoriam

Game of Thrones Projects "Shelved," HBO Max "Changes" a Factor: GRRM

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Gets "Distracted" While Honoring U2

Another Day, Another DC Studios Rumor Killed by James Gunn

The Flash/Nexstar, Eddie Vedder/U2, Picard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.