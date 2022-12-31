The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds Crossover Extended Trailer Released

So here's the deal, fans of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie & Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds. On Tuesday night, January 3rd, the two shows will be teaming up on their new night with a major crossover event. In The Rookie S05E10 "The List" & The Rookie: Feds S01E10 "The Silent Prisoner," a group of skilled robbers pulls off a heist with deadly implications. A file listing undercover FBI agents has gotten loose, so it's going to take both teams racing against the clock to get it back. And then there's the matter of Bradford's (Eric Winter) & Chen's (Melissa O'Neil) first date and the teased "complications" that they (and Chenford fans) are going to face. At this point, short of a set of preview images (keeping fingers crossed on that one), how does an extended trailer for the two-hour, two-episode crossover sound? Because that's exactly what we have waiting for you below…

Now here's a look at the extended trailer for The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds crossover, followed by a look back at what else we know about Tuesday night's event:

Get ready for a Crossover Event you won't forget. #TheRookie moves to a new night and time and joins #TheRookieFeds, Tuesday starting at 8/7c on ABC! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ntSFtXprqk — The Rookie (@therookie) December 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

ABC's The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds Crossover Event: What We Know

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 "The List": Detective Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) and James (Arjay Smith) find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Bradford (Eric Winter) and Chen (Melissa O'Neil) finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications. Here's a look back at the clip that was released that we're sure made more than a few Chenford fans' hearts skip a few beats:

The way my heart just dropped out of my chest 💀 pic.twitter.com/srvRlSMwFr — The Rookie (@therookie) December 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10 "The Silent Prisoner": A mysterious caller threatens to reveal a leaked list of undercover FBI agents if a prisoner is not released. After an exposed agent is mortally wounded, the team identifies the caller and heads to the Port of Los Angeles to secure the release of the prisoner. Later, Simone (Nash-Betts) enlists John Nolan (Fillion) to help her remodel Cutty's (Frankie Faison) garage into a living space, and Brendon (Kevin Zegers), ready to confess his feelings to Antoinette (Devika Bhise) discovers she has feelings for someone else. Now, here's another look at Fillion, Nash-Betts, and more "crossing over" each other as they get the word out about the crossover:

And here's a look at the promo that was previously released for the two-hour, two-episode crossover event set to hit ABC screens on Tuesday, January 3rd: