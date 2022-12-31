AEW Rampage Recap: Ending the Year with a Bang

Despite the year being almost over, Tony Khan just had to torture The Chadster with one more episode of AEW Rampage last night. The Chadster was so cheesed off all night while watching the show. He even threw several cans of White Claw seltzer at the television, which means now The Chadster has to hop in the Mazda Miata to get a new four-pack for his New Year's Eve party tonight. That's just one of the ways that Tony Khan, who is just so obsessed with The Chadster, has RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE.

Orange Cassidy defeated Trent Beretta to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship in the opening match of AEW Rampage. Penelope Ford distracted Beretta during the match, which Kip Sabian joined the commentary booth for. Sabian squashed a jobber a little later, and Sabian vs. Cassidy for the title is setup for Battle of the Belts next Friday. The Chadster is so sick and tired of AEW using Rampage to build stories that carry over from week to week. This is so unfair because it hooks fans into tuning in next week to watch, which is an underhanded tactic that tricks the fans. What kind of wrestling company goes out of its way to emotionally manipulate fans?!

Jade Cargill defeated Kiera Hogan to retain the TBS Championship in a good match, despite Red Velvet preventing Cargill from cheating. The Chadster is outraged at all the twists and turns in the stories of the current and former Baddies. The Chadster can't believe AEW has turned a rookie wrestler like Cargill into a star via consistent long-term booking that's helped to elevate her entire group. If only Cargill had signed with WWE, where she could have earned her stardom the right way. It cheeses The Chadster off so much!

In the main event, Swerve Strickland, accompanied by his new stable, beat Wheeler Yuta. The Chadster was cheesed off at the quality of the wrestling in this match, which was far more than AEW Rampage needed on the last episode of the year. Why not take it easy? The Chadster is also annoyed that Strickland is being built up after his split from Keith Lee. How many over stars does AEW need? It's just so unfair!

Also on AEW Rampage this week, we heard from Sting and Darby Allin in an interview building up a match for the TNT Championship between Allin and Samoa Joe. Preston Vance cut another heel promo. Jon Moxley promoted a match with Hangman Page for the January 11th episode of Dynamite, as long as Page is cleared to compete by then. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett promoted their upcoming Tag Team Championship match against The Acclaimed. AEW teased the mystery partner angle for Saraya on January 11th. And Mark Sterling set up a match between Tony Nese and Bryan Danielson for next week's Dynamite. The Chadster feels that all of this was unnecessary. Why can't fans just find out what's on the show when they tune in? This is stacking the decks and The Chadster is just so sick and tired of it.

Needless to say, The Chadster hated AEW Rampage this week with all of his heart. All The Chadster can do is take solace in the fact that this is the last episode of AEW Rampage The Chadster will have to watch for the rest of the year. Unfortunately, the year ends tonight, so Tony Khan has screwed The Chadster over again! Auughh man! So unfair!

