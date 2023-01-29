Buffy, WWE Royal Rumble, Arrowverse, TLOU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Royal Rumble, Buffy, The Last of Us, Arrowverse/Jon Cryer, James Gunn/Amanda Waller, Doctor Who & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us P!nk with "TRUSTFALL," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes the WWE holding an uneven & question-raising Royal Rumble, Sarah Michelle Gellar sharing the one "Buffy" reminder that she doesn't need to keep hearing, The Last of Us' Craig Mazin explaining why "Part II" will need more than Season 2, Arrowverse star Jon Cryer (Lex Luthor) revealing that he pitched a "Legion of Doom" series post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths," us dumping gasoline onto our DCU dumpster fire of random over a James Gunn IG Stories post that might connect to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, and an examination of The Doctor's best (and not-so-great) entrances during the BBC's Doctor Who.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, WWE Royal Rumble, Arrowverse, TLOU & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Hulu's How I Met Your Father, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Hilary Duff/"Lizzie McGuire," TNT's AEW Rampage, FXX's Archer & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, January 29, 2023:

Sami Zayn Turns on Roman Reigns, Splinters Bloodline at Royal Rumble

James Gunn, Amanda Waller: Our DCU Dumpster Fire of Random Speculation

Rhea Ripley Wins Women's Royal Rumble After Entering at Number One

Arrowverse: Jon Cryer Pitched Legion of Doom Series Post-"Crisis"

Cody Rhodes Wins The Men's Royal Rumble and Heads to WrestleMania

How I Met Your Father: Jason Segel Open to Marshall Eriksen Return

WWE Royal Rumble Live Results: Follow Along with Bleeding Cool

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: Mike's Troubles Grow

The Last of Us: Craig Mazin Needs More Than Season 2 For "Part II"

Seth Rollins Makes Feelings on CM Punk Pretty Clear: "He's A Cancer"

Saturday Night Live & The MCU Have a Long Hosting History Together

WWE's LA Knight Chats About The Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match

Sarah Michelle Gellar on One "Buffy" Reminder That She Doesn't Need

Hilary Duff on "Lizzie McGuire" Sequel Series Status: "I'm Optimistic"

AEW Rampage Review: Jamie Hater, Adam Page Score Big Victories

Archer Star Chris Parnell Confirms Season 14 Recording Underway

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Preview: Full Card, Predictions, How to Watch

Nikki Bella Says WWE Could Use Women Wrestlers Better & She's Right

Doctor Who: The Doctor Always Knows How to Make a Grand Entrance

The Boys, Always Sunny, Cowboy Bebop & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.