Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: arrow, arrowverse, Legends of Tomorrow, superman & lois, The Flash

Caity Lotz Shares Image Gallery with Some Familiar Arrowverse Faces

Arrowverse fans! Caity Lotz's image gallery features Elizabeth Tulloch, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, Willa Holland, and Brandon Routh.

We've written about this before in other posts, so we will just briefly say that – although the series made the decision to remove itself from The CW's overarching live-action DC Universe – the series finale of CW's Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois is really going to feel like the final chapter being written on the Arrowverse. At this point, we're pretty confident that our "feels" will be in pretty good shape until then – though the fourth and final season has been an emotional rollercoaster, so it hasn't been easy. On Instagram, Caity Lotz (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) shared an image gallery that also was too kind on our "feels" – but what it also did was remind us of one of the things we loved about that run of shows. Check out the camaraderie on display with looks at Lotz posing with Tulloch, Danielle Panabaker (The Flash), Candice Patton (The Flash), Willa Holland (Arrow), and Brandon Routh (DC's Legends of Tomorrow).

Here's a look at Lotz's post, followed by a look back to that time in April 2022 when the bad news hit that the Arrowverse: DC's Legends of Tomorrow would not be returning:

"I'm going to miss it so much," Lotz shared in her video message back in April 2022 about the series ending while she was in the midst of lobbying Washington D.C. on behalf of The Creative Coalition for National Endowment for the Arts. "I'm going to miss our amazing cast and crew. But at the same time, I recognize how lucky have been to play Sara Lance for this long. Working on Legends has been amazing. It's been such a journey, and I am so endlessly grateful for it and for you guys. So, thank you. To all the 'Legends of Tomorrow' fans out there, we love you guys so much. And it has been a blast." Now, here's a look at the initial statement that the show's writers released when the news that the Arrowverse series was ending first broke:

Thank you for being the greatest fans and sticking with us for seven seasons ❤🧡💛💚💙💜🤎 Once a Legend, always a Legend. pic.twitter.com/5D8chctUo6 — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Alright, sit down. This is gonna hurt. We're cancelled. This has been the journey of a lifetime for all of us. The little show that wasn't supposed to be, grew into the show that could be anything it wanted. We went to Camelot, Salvation, Hollywood, even Inside A Computer's Mind but of course, the real destination was always home: the place where your family are friends and your friends are family. We will desperately miss creating this show, but most of all we will miss getting to make it together and sharing it with you. Legends Never Die! – The Legends Writers' Room

Here's a look back at EP Keto Shimizu's tweet confirming the bad news along with the full text of the statement:

Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) April 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow starred Caity Lotz as Sara Lance, aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory, aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood, aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produced the Arrowverse series. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!