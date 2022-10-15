Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, Marvel Zombies & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You see, tonight, it could go either way/Hearts balanced on a razor blade/We are designed to love and break/And to rinse and repeat it all again/I get stuck when the world's too loud/And things don't look up when you're goin' down/I know your arms are reachin' out/From somewhere beyond the clouds/You make me feel/Like my troubled heart is a million miles away/You make me feel/Like I'm drunk on stars, and we're dancing out into space… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Ed Sheeran for "Celestial" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes us sending out good vibes to the folks over at Adult Swim & others impacted by Warner Bros. Discovery's layoffs/restructuring, even as Cartoon Network reassures folks that it's not going anywhere. And the episode count that writer Zeb Wells may have revealed for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Marvel Zombies is filling us with questions.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, Marvel Zombies & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: FOX's Animal Control, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, FOX's WWE SmackDown, Spotify's Case 63, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, TNT's AEW Rampage, ABC's The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds crossover, HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood, HBO's Succession, AMC's The Walking Dead, Peacock's Bupkis, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Netflix's The Crown, Hulu's Interior Chinatown, Paramount+'s 1923 & lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, October 15, 2022:

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 7 Promo, Episode 9 Overview Released

Animal Control: "Community" Star Joel McHale Set to Lead FOX Sitcom

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Preview: You Can't Go Home Again

Case 63 Trailer: Julianne Moore & Oscar Isaac Star in Spotify Series

Percy Jackson: Adam Copeland/Edge & More Join Disney+ Series Cast

4 Matches for Tonight's AEW Rampage Cheesing The Chadster Off So Bad

Fox Corp/News Corp Reunion? Giuliani/Masked Singer Dream Coming True?

Cartoon Network Reassures Viewers: "We're Not Going Anywhere"

The Rookie/Feds Crossover Preview Images, Overviews & Trailer Released

Dune: The Sisterhood Set to Begin Production Next Month in Budapest

Succession Season 4 Heads to Norway for Focus on Lukas Matsson

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 19: Eugene/Max; Pamela's Final Words

SmackDown Preview 10/14: An Intercontinental Title Shot On The Line

Bupkis: Peacock Shares Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci Preview Image

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Would Love Return: "Russell, I'm Here!"

The Crown Season 5: Netflix Shares First Look Preview Images, Details

Marvel Zombies Possible Episode Count Has Us Asking Questions

Interior Chinatown: Taika Waititi, Jimmy O. Yang Team for Hulu Series

1923: Yellowstone Prequel Taps Timothy Dalton for Series Baddie Role

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Ep. 8 Review: Too Much Undermining

