Cassandra Peterson Talks Elvira's Cookbook from Hell, Iconic Career

Cassandra Peterson spoke with Bleeding Cool about achieving a culinary dream with Elvira's Cookbook From Hell, her iconic career, and more.

If you have a Mt. Rushmore of American Halloween icons, it's hard to argue against the cultural impact of Cassandra Peterson and her alter ego, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. The goth icon helped to make the holiday mainstream for well over 40 years since the character's creation, while she joined the legendary comedy troupe, The Groundlings, in 1979. Debuting the character in 1981 as host of the LA-based weekend horror show Movie Macabre, Peterson, like one of her best friends, the late Paul Reubens' childlike character Pee-wee Herman, adopted her goth character stage name, Elvira, professionally, among most of her 100+ credits in her filmography. The host, actress, and author spoke to Bleeding Cool about her latest venture, achieving her culinary dream in Elvira's Cookbook From Hell, the secret to her career longevity, her autobiography, and her future on screen.

Brimming with spooky stories, cheeky commentary, and devilishly delicious recipes, Cookbook From Hell is a gothic feast for longtime fans and foodies alike. Expect campy classics like "Beastly Bloody Brunch" to a "Romantic Graveside Picnic" to a "Creepy Cocktail Party" to "Having Your Friends for Dinner"— all served with Elvira's unmistakable wit and a generous helping of nostalgic horror flair. This isn't just a cookbook — it's a scream-worthy celebration of Elvira's enduring legacy across film, television, and pop culture.

Cassandra Peterson on Achieving Her Culinary Dreams in Elvira's Cookbook from Hell, Coming Out, Career & More

You've been playing Elvira for about 44 years now. What do you feel is the secret to her longevity and continuing impact on pop culture?

There is one big secret: I am luckily tied in with a holiday. That holiday comes back every single year, and that holiday is Halloween. It's a really good thing to be tied to a national holiday—ask Santa Claus.

What's the inspiration behind Elvira's Cookbook from Hell?

I have wanted to do this book forever. Since I love to entertain and cook at my home, I used to call myself the "Martha Stewart of the Macabre." Honestly, Martha Stewart was a big inspiration. It's very bizarre, but I thought I would love to do the same thing that she's doing, making a billion dollars. No, I would like to do the same things she is doing, and that is entertaining, but for my crowd, the goth crowd. Not necessarily a Halloween cookbook, but a 365-day-a-year goth cookbook that people can use as inspiration for various get-togethers and parties. That's what I've wanted to do. I've wanted to do that for 30 to 35 years, and I couldn't get a publisher to go for it. They didn't think there was a crowd out there that would buy it, and so I'm praying that I'm going to prove them wrong, so everybody! Buy it!

I feel like the notion that the idea is not marketable is absurd.

Yeah, right?

Do you think you would do another if the reception is positive, or is this a one-off?

I'm going to wait and see on that. I got to tell you, it was quite an undertaking, so to speak. That's a lot of work making a cookbook, I am not kidding. If I had realized how much work, money, and time went into it, I don't know if I would have done it, but I'm glad I did. I'm going to see how this one goes, and then I could see follow-up books. Look at Martha Stewart! She must have like 500,000 of these darn things so far, right?

Okay, speaking of books, I was wondering when you wrote your biography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, how much weight came off your shoulders when it came out in 2021, and how much has that changed your life since?

It was a huge relief for me and my partner [Teresa Wierson]. It's awful to keep it secret. It really is about your life. It gives you gas, for one thing, and it's not a good feeling. It wasn't a good thing to introduce her as my assistant. It was just so creepy and lying to people. I didn't feel good about it, so a lot of weight was lifted off me and her. Since then, I feel much better about my fans knowing it, and thank God I have awesome fans. They all thought it was great, whether they're straight or gay or not; they all thought, "Thank God you can be you! You can be the real person you are, and we love you for it." It was great. I recommend it to everybody.

Building on that, you're coming out later in life, like George Takei and Paul Reubens did. You also spoke at his HBO documentary, Pee-wee as Himself, and I was wondering if you feel like industry attitudes have shifted over time for the LGBTQ+ community? Did you communicate amongst yourselves about those shifts, and how are things now?

Well, it's sad what's happened, because I feel like it was getting so much better. Even from the 80s, I had a friend, Richard Chamberlain, who came out in the 80s, and he never got another leading man role again in his career. It impacted him, not in a good way, and he was such a great actor. I was very worried about it, but things got better, and I think it's freer out there for people to come out. Now with the political climate, who knows? I mean, now it's pretty scary. It's so mixed up and twisted. I don't know what the hell is going on. It's very worrisome, and I have my passport ready to get out of the country if I must, but I worry about people. It was getting so much better. It was moving forward. It was getting so much more open.

Your last on-screen role to date is Rob Zombie's The Munsters, and I enjoyed seeing you in that. I was wondering if we could see you back on screen again as Elvira or yourself in a role. One thing I hope to see you in, possibly as a cameo, is Wednesday on Netflix right off the bat. You would belong so well in that paradigm, so what are your thoughts about another on-screen role?

Yeah, it would have to be somebody like Stephen King asking me to do a cameo, for example, "Hello, Stephen, do you hear this?" I would definitely do it. Not a day goes by that I'm not asked to do little cameos in low-budget kind of horror movies that people I know are doing. I'm just not up to doing the work, and no, it's not about money. It's about, "Yeah, she's in this movie that nobody's going to see. She's in the movie that nobody's going to see.

Now, if somebody came along and said, "Hi, Steven Spielberg here. Would you like to be in a cameo?" I go, "Yeah. Hello," so it makes a difference who it is, and I'm not being snotty about that. It's like, I don't want to do something that's not going to be widely viewed, and I don't know how it's going to come out, if it's going to be bad or good. If it's Stephen King, I know it's going to be good. I'm not crazy about being in movies, not anymore. I have plenty going on right now, so I don't really need to be out there and audition.

Elvira's Cookbook From Hell is now out in bookstores courtesy of Hachette Book Group.

