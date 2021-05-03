Charlotte Flair Joins Triple Threat for Raw Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair will face Asuka and champion Rhea Ripley in a Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash, WWE revealed Monday. The match was originally made as a one-on-one between WrestleMania opponents Asuka and Ripley, but Charlotte inserted herself on WWE Raw tonight.

WWE posted an announcement just as Raw started, revealing that Asuka would get a rematch against Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship at WWE Backlash. From WWE.com:

At WrestleMania Backlash, new Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will test her mettle when she takes on former titleholder Asuka in a WrestleMania rematch. Ripley captured her first Raw Women's Title from Asuka in a thrilling matchup on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and The Nightmare's ability and take-no-prisoners attitude makes her a true force of nature. Considering the often unmatched skill of The Empress, will Ripley will have what it takes to best Asuka a second time? Will she be ready for Asuka … again? Don't miss WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, May 16, streaming live at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

But plans quickly changed. On Raw, after Charlotte Flair defeated Dana Brooke in a squash match, she complained about that rematch, particularly about how it didn't include Charlotte. Deville was convinced and agreed to add Charlotte to the match, much to the chagrin of both Ripley and Asuka, who came to the ring to argue about it. Adam Pearce was also none too pleased that Deville made the match without his knowledge. WWE then updated the match preview on WWE.com.

Circumstances aside, the match is official and Charlotte will now face Ripley and Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Will Ripley have her reign cut short with another loss to Charlotte? Will Asuka be the one to eat the pin? The answer to both of those questions is probably "yes," but we'll have to wait until May 16th to find out for sure.