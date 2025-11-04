Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: Kodansha Studios

Chloé Zhao & Nicolas Gouda Launch Kodansha Studios for TV, Film Adapts

Chloé Zhao and Nicolas Gonda's Kodansha Studios is dedicated to adapting the publisher's hit manga titles for film and television projects.

Chloé Zhao and Nicolas Gonda have launched Kodansha Studios, a new global studio dedicated to creating premium, live-action movies and television series based on the publisher's hit manga titles. Kodansha Studios will draw from the publisher's library as the leading Japanese publisher behind such beloved manga as Akira and Attack on Titan, to create films and series spanning romance, drama, horror, and event-level action and fantasy. Kodansha will connect international filmmakers with renowned Japanese manga authors, developing and packaging premium adaptations. Nomadland and The Eternals director Zhao will serve as Chief Creative Officer, while Gonda is President and Chief Operations Officer. Zhao and Gonda's existing production company, Book of Shadows, founded in 2022, will continue to operate as a separate entity.

"Guided by our corporate mission, 'Inspire Impossible Stories,' we are constantly seeking new avenues to deliver the rich, diverse narratives originating from Japan to a global audience," said Yoshinobu Noma, CEO of Kodansha. "The establishment of Kodansha Studios represents a pivotal moment – and a new chapter – in the relationship between Japanese publishers and Hollywood. This studio is our commitment to accelerating direct partnerships with premier global artists, producers, and partner studios."

Chloe Zhao, who is a lifelong manga fan and geek, said, "I grew up reading and drawing Manga. I love being a part of the fandoms, and I feel a deep sense of belonging with people around the world who share their love for these characters and stories. Kodansha has an unparalleled library of manga and novels cultivated by master storytellers just waiting to be brought to life onscreen. By connecting these brilliant authors with their filmmaker counterparts internationally, we can empower both parties while driving a wave of exceptional storytelling for audiences all over the world."

Kodansha is one of the biggest publishers in Japan and publishes across 40+ countries, with more than 4,000 titles and a dynamic roster of renowned authors. In addition to Akira and Attack on Titan, Kodansha's popular manga titles include Tokyo Revengers, Blue Lock, The Kindaichi Case Files, Initial D, The Seven Deadly Sins and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, selling over half a billion copies among them. Kodansha is headquartered in Tokyo, with additional offices in China, Europe, and the United States.

