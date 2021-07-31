Chucky: Jennifer Tilly Shares Special Moment in a Demonic Doll's Life

After last weekend's impressive showing at Comic-Con@Home, the buzz is beginning to grow for USA Network, SYFY, and "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini's Chucky heading into its October 12 premiere. Much of that has to do with an impressive behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on how the series respects the franchise's past while forging its own vision (and a trailer that impressed us, which you can check out below). Now, Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany) is sharing a look at a special moment in any young & psychotic doll's life: baby's first steps.

Here's a look at Tilly's tweet sharing that special moment we just discussed. From baby's first steps to baby's first vicious knife attack, they just grew up before you know it:

Here's your look at the first official (and pretty impressive) trailer for USA Networks & SYFY's Chucky, set to start stalking screens on October 12:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY Official Trailer | New Series Coming Oct 12 | SYFY & USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY9CybO1sjg)

Just in case you need a quick recap, Chucky focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

SYFY's Chucky stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky)- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY | Official Trailer 1 | Coming 2021 | SYFY And USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dw5Tg-hXf0c)

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (though the "always reliable" Wikipedia lists the character as "Logan Webber"). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.

