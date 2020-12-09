CM Punk: No Wrestlers Union Because No Such Thing as "The Boys"

Former WWE star CM Punk was a guest on Renee Paquette's new podcast, Oral Sessions (not about 🍆), and he shared his feelings on whether WWE wrestlers will ever unionize (no) and why not (because of bootlickers). Punk called out the hypocrisy WWE shows in who it allows to make money from side gigs. It all started when he was asked how similar Vince McMahon is to Dana White.

"I think there's levels to it," Punk explained. "And obviously you can draw like they're both like, right-wing, a word I'll use is weirdo because obviously they vote based on what's good for their pocketbook. If I had to really compare and contrast, I would say Dana is more generous. I think Dana does a lot of stuff for the fighters behind the scenes. I think there's a lot of money thrown around that people don't know about, and he gets a lot of flak for. That being said, I do also think fighters need to get paid a whole hell of a lot more, you know? But a lot of that time when he lashes out about when people are complaining about pay and unionization, like, it's because he knows, hey, I just gave that guy 250 grand, like, under the table. You know, we can't talk about it, but he's still paying people more, and the fighters need to get together and unionize anyway, just like the wrasslers."

Paquette asked Punk for his thoughts on that, and he responded nothing would happen with it. "And it's because there's no such thing as the boys," Punk said. "It's a trope. 'Oh, we're on the road, and these people are our family.' And like I said, once you're out of the bubble, you don't hear from anybody anymore. Those people don't pay your bills. There's always going to be a handful of people that will undercut everybody else just to get ahead a little bit. And there seems to be a lot of people that not only just by nature are bootlickers, they just love the taste. So they just… You're supposed to lick the boot. You're not supposed to eat the entire thing."

Harsh words. And CM Punk wasn't done with this podcast pipe bomb heard around the world (thanks to the dozens of clickbait articles produced from this interview per wrestling website). He also took aim at WWE's selective and unevenly applied rules.

"So this is where I'll get controversial, and I'll piss a lot of people off," said Punk. "I don't know Xavier Woods. I met him in Atlanta. He was doing a dark march one time. He came up and asked me for advice. Or maybe it was, hey, did you see my match? I don't know. And he was always a good wrestler. He could always do everything. But there wasn't like a character for him at that time. And obviously, he's become like a pretty big superstar. And from what I understand, he's big on Twitch. He's a big video gamer and all this other stuff. So I don't know what's going on with his Twitch channel, so I don't want to speak out of turn about that. But like, I just saw, he he was like petitioning to get a job with G4. Yeah. Does WWE get money from that? Why is it OK for him to do that, but Zelina Vega can't have a Twitch? That was always my thing."