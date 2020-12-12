CM Punk Reveals What it Would Take to Get Him to Wrestle Again

Retired wrestling star CM Punk recently appeared on Renee Paquette's new podcast, Oral Sessions. Jude Terror already milked this podcast for three clickbait articles days ago, but when I showed up to work this morning, he tossed The Chadster the remaining transcripts and told me, "don't say I never gave ya nuthin, kid." So now The Chadster has to come up with more clickbait articles from this slightly used podcast material. That's business though. And The Chadster knows how to do business.

Punk was asked on the podcast what it would take for him to return to wrestling, and he was ready with an answer.

"Well, I think the landscape is currently much different than when I left," said Punk. "You could play the game where you're like, oh, if AEW was an option, would you have gone right after you left WWE? You know, if you're going to play that game, there's no way they would have handled it the way they handled it with suspending me for two months and then nobody contacting me. And then the next thing I know, I get release papers on my wedding day. That wouldn't have happened if there was an AEW, because then they probably would have approached me and been like, hey, you're suspension's up, ready to come back to work. Like, let's work this out or handle it like any other sports organization would have handled star pitcher going home. They're not just gonna let him leave the team. They're not gonna let him go to a rival organization."

That's just one of the many ways AEW has ruined wrestling, at least in The Chadster's opinion. Punk continued.

"What would it take?" he asked himself. "Oh, gosh. Without wanting to insult anybody on either side of the fence, any WWE talent, AEW talent, it would take, above all, an interesting scenario. A story that would be fun to tell. Also, just the stupidest amount of money scenario. But they could save themselves a whole lot of money if they just presented a fun storyline. Now, what that is, I don't know. I'm a pretty picky guy, especially at this point. You know, I think there's more interesting people on the AEW side of things for me to wrestle, but that's just because I've never wrestled them before. Young Bucks. Kenny Omega. Talking about your husband [Jon Moxley], I look at that and I go, well, I wrestled him already. So it's just less interesting than something new. And I'm on the WWE side of things, I don't know that there's anybody there currently that I haven't wrestled that I would be interested in wrestling."

What about The Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin? Corbin vs. CM Punk is the dream match The Chadster has been waiting to see. But it isn't just lack of talent that has Punk worried.

"On the WWE side of things, let's be honest, we got baggage," he said. "There's stuff that's got to be worked through like. So I don't even know I don't know how you get there. I don't I really don't."

Paquette also asked Punk about wrestling in New Japan. Punk didn't rule out a match with Kazuchika Okada. "There's this huge part of me that never wanted, the goal wasn't to be a WWE superstar," Punk revealed. "I was content with wrestling in Japan, but Japan was a lot different when I went over there. I got told by [Shinya] Hashimoto, as he was paying me, was 'you good worker, too big for cruiserweight, too small for heavyweight.' And I was like, that sucks. Thanks a lot. But yeah, things are different now. And I do think there's guys in New Japan. I think Okada. But even saying that, I haven't really seen a lot of his stuff. I apologize profusely. Okada-san. One of these days, maybe I'll get around to it. Maybe I'm gonna get on the treadmill and I'll watch your stuff right now. I just sound like the old guy who doesn't fucking know what's going on, you know?"

If The Chadster can't find it on the WWE Network, The Chaster ain't watchin' it.