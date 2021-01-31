Cobra Kai, Attack on Titan Rule US/UK/Global Top 20 Shows (Jan 2021)

Welcome to what will become a monthly series at Bleeding Cool TV: a look at what's being watched in the U.S. and U.K., as well as across the global viewing market. What follows is a breakdown of the Top 20 in-demand shows in each of those three markets- and the first observation is going to be the most obvious. Heading into February 2021, it's Cobra Kai and Attack on Titan's world and everyone else is jockeying for second place. Not that there's anything wrong with second place or even 20th place because if you made these lists then you're definitely a show that's doing something right. While a number of shows won't prove too surprising, the U.S. has seen an increase in interest in Saturday Night Live, Sesame Street, The Flash (as its seventh season premiere inches closer), and Jeopardy! (due in large part to late host Alex Trebek's final episodes). Across the pond, the U.K. got our eyebrows arched with WWE Monday Night RAW, Peppa Pig, and PAW Patrol– while globally, The Walking Dead continues cementing its spot as one of the world's top franchises as Disney+'s WandaVision hits the charts impressively hard.

So thanks to the folks over at Parrot Analytics, here's a look at what the U.S., U.K., and the world have been watching over the past month:

US Top 20 Most In-Demand Shows (01/01/2021-01/31/2021)

1 Cobra Kai (Netflix)

2 Attack On Titan (進撃の巨人) (MBS)

3 Spongebob Squarepants (Nickelodeon)

4 The Mandalorian (Disney+)

5 My Hero Academia (YTV)

6 Saturday Night Live (NBC)

7 Game Of Thrones (HBO)

8 Stranger Things (Netflix)

9 The Simpsons (FOX)

10 The Office (US- NBC)

11 Sesame Street (PBS)

12 The Walking Dead (AMC)

13 RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

14 Jeopardy! (NBC)

15 Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

16 South Park (Comedy Central)

17 Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)

18 Vikings (History)

19 Dragon Ball Z (Fuji TV)

20 The Flash (The CW)

UK Top 20 Most In-Demand Shows (01/01/2021-01/31/2021)

1 Cobra Kai (Netflix)

2 The Mandalorian (Disney+)

3 Doctor Who (BBC One)

4 Attack On Titan (進撃の巨人) (MBS)

5 Game Of Thrones (HBO)

6 Stranger Things (Netflix)

7 The Crown (Netflix)

8 Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

9 The Walking Dead (AMC)

10 Vikings (History)

11 WandaVision (Disney+)

12 My Hero Academia (YTV)

13 Billions (Showtime)

14 WWE Monday Night Raw (USA Network)

15 Peaky Blinders (BBC Two)

16 Peppa Pig (Channel 5)

17 Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

18 The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video)

19 Supernatural (The WB)

20 PAW Patrol (TVOKids)

Global Top 20 Most In-Demand Shows (01/01/2021-01/31/2021)

1 Attack On Titan (MBS)

2 Game Of Thrones (HBO)

3 The Mandalorian (Disney+)

4 Cobra Kai (Netflix)

5 The Walking Dead (AMC)

6 Vikings (History)

7 Stranger Things (Netflix)

8 The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

9 The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

10 Peaky Blinders (BBC Two)

11 WandaVision (Disney+)

12 Billions (Showtime)

13 Friends (NBC)

14 Spongebob Squarepants (Nickelodeon)

15 Supernatural (The WB)

16 Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

17 Lucifer (Netflix)

18 The Good Doctor (ABC)

19 The Crown (Netflix)

20 La Casa De Papel (Money Heist- Netflix)

Just so you know how the fine folks over at Parrot Analytics operate, the service we use offers a look at the Top 20 shows across 100 streaming, cable, and linear television channels- whether over the past 24 hours or the past 30/60/90 days. The global rankings include every television, cable, and streaming series in 46 markets: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and Venezuela.

Monitored shows are also divided by genre: Drama, Comedy, Reality, Documentary, Action, Adventure, Animation, Children, Variety, and Horror. Analysis of a show's social media engagement, search activity, downloads/stream, etc., also helps to determine a show's "heat' factor as well as their respective staying power (longevity) and franchise/spinoff potential.