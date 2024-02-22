Posted in: Movies, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: community, dan hamon, peacock, preview

Community Movie Script "Almost Done"; Dan Harmon on Writing Experience

Community series creator and movie co-writer Dan Harmon offered an update on the script and discussed the emotional experience in writing it.

Article Summary Dan Harmon reveals "Community: The Movie" script is nearing completion, with high emotions.

Glover's leaks hint at big directions for the film, including Abed as a director.

Alison Brie hints at her character's romance and shares her eagerness for the project.

Amidst writing struggles, Harmon teases an on-campus setting and personal 2009 nostalgia.

When we're looking for some serious intel on Peacock's Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned Community: The Movie, the series creator is probably one of the best sources to look to. So when Harmon has some good news on Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton)-starring project, our radars start lighting up like Christmas trees. Speaking with Variety exclusively, Harmon offered an update on how the script is going – and it sounds like Glover was half-right earlier this month (more on that in a minute).

"I can confirm Donald Glover's report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald's sources are so unreliable because the script is always 'almost done.' What can I tell you about it — it's set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I'm super excited about it, and we're almost done," Harmon shared. "I've been having kind of a nervous breakdown the last couple of months just by working on it, and that's a good thing because I'm having all kinds of flashbacks to 2009. It's gonna be awesome," Harmon added, describing what the experience has been like for him revisiting his characters. "I'm like, 'Why am I crying about these characters?'"

Community: Alison Brie & Donald Glover Offer Movie Thoughts/Update

During this month's TCA 2024 Winter Press Event for Apples Never Fall – Apple TV+'s limited series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel, in which she is starring, Alison Brie (Annie) offered what she could about the movie, as well as what she's hoping for in it when it comes to her character, Annie Edison. "I don't know, I see headlines about Donald [Glover – more on that in a minute] is talking about the storyline, but I certainly don't know anything else," Brie shared during an interview with ET regarding what she was able to share in terms of an update. That said, Brie has been privy to some details on what's to come – but "nothing that I can say publicly." As for one thing that she would like to see Annie retain from the original series run, Brie hopes Annie is still crushing on McHale's Jeff. "I do hope that Annie still has a crush on Jeff because I've always loved playing out that back-and-forth with Joel [McHale]," Brie offered in response to The Wrap, referencing the characters' complicated on-again, off-again story.

During a recent profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter from earlier this month, Donald Glover (Troy) had an update and some early intel on the movie's script. When asked about moving forward with the film, Glover shared, "Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great." From there, Glover offered a few clues as to what the overarching storyline is that gets the gang back together. "It's a college reunion, but Abed [Pudi] is like this big director now – and basically, this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds fucking tight,'" Glover added.

