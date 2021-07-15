Coudl Becky Lynch Return for Money in the Bank? Rumors Say…

The Man could be coming around once again as early as this weekend's WWE Money in the Bank PPV, or even the go-home episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Becky Lynch is rumored to be in attendance at Money in the Bank on Sunday, according to a report from PWInider's Mike Johnson. Johnson says that Lynch is scheduled to be at the show, though he notes it's unknown whether Becky will appear on camera. If Lynch, who has been training at the WWE Performance Center recently, does appear at Money in the Bank, it would be a satisfying conclusion to an absence that began after last year's PPV, when she abdicated her Raw Women's Championship to Money in the Bank ladder match winner Asuka due to pregnancy. Lynch gave birth to her and Seth Rollins' child in December, and unfortunately, it didn't happen live on PPV. Lynch's last match was at WrestleMania in 2020, in front of an empty arena, and she didn't even appear once inside the Thunderdome, so appearing in front of one of the first live crowds of the post-pandemic era would be a pretty massive change.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest gossip from the world of professional wrestling. Your El Presidente has been laying low due to the unfortunate incident that happened in Haiti, but this news is so big I had to come out of hiding.

If Lynch is set to return at Money in the Bank, it would make sense to advertise that fact with an appearance, or at least an announcement, on WWE Smackdown this Friday. Smackdown marks the first show of WWE's return to live crowds, and the company will surely want to make a big impact with more eyes than usual on the beleaguered product. Speaking of WWE's return to live crowds, the company released a video celebrating just that with clips of rowdy crowds cheering for WWE, most of them from back when the product was actually entertaining, plus that one time Elias insulted a sports team and the time Nia Jax potatoed Becky and broke her nose. Haw haw haw haw!

Check out the video below.

