Creature Commandos, Doctor Who Christmas, & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Scott Pilgrim, Yellowjackets, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Fire Country, Creature Commandos, Doctor Who & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 22, 2024:

SNL "Cut For Time" Sketch Offers Canada's Perspective on U.S. Politics

Secret Level: Prime Video Previews Unreal Tournament, Spelunky Eps

Scott Pilgrim: Bryan Lee O'Malley Clarifies Netflix/"Canceled" News

Yellowjackets Season 3: Sarah Desjardins Promoted to Series Regular

Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Is Looking to Do Right By John Stewart

Emily In Paris Blows It For Season 5: Gabriel & Paris Both Returning

Cross Star Samantha Walkes on Elle's Storyline Arc, Co-Stars & More

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale Gets First-Look Image, Overview From BBC

AEW Dynamite Review: Disrespect Kicks Into Full Gear

Skeleton Crew Teaser, Images: Our Heroes Have a Serious Pirate Problem

Fire Country S03E06 Sneak Peek: Camden Puts Bode in a Tough Spot

Creature Commandos: DC Studios Releases Key Art Poster, Ep. 1 Images

The Talamasca: Maisie Richardson-Sellers Joins AMC's Anne Rice Series

Giveaway: Win a Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Mystery Box

Revival: WWE Star CM Punk Joins SYFY Series Adapt in Recurring Role

Fox Entertainment, Hulu Extend Streaming Deal Through 2029: Details

The Pitt Teaser: Noah Wyle-Starring Max Medical Drama Hits Jan. 2025

Girls Gone Wild, Joe Francis Focus of Peacock's "Untold Story" Doc

Doctor Who Christmas Special Won't Be Getting Early Disney+ Debut

Mike Flanagan on Casting Process for Carrie, Dark Tower, The Exorcist

