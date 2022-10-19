Daredevil, Adam Page, Mephisto & Alan (No) Moore: BCTV Daily Dispatch

It's crazy I'm thinking/Just as long as you're around/And here, I'll be dancing on the ground/Am I right-side up or upside down?/To each other, we'll be facing my love, my love/We'll beat back the pain we've found/You know/I mean to tell you all the things I've been thinking/Deep inside, my friend/Each moment the more I love you… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to the Dave Matthews Band for "Crush" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Charlie Cox talking Daredevil: Born Again & She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Alan Moore trash-talking HBO & Damon Lindelof's Watchmen even though he hasn't seen it (and it shows), Sacha Baron Cohen possibly joining Marvel Studios' Ironheart (and the MCU) as Mephisto, "Hangman" Adam Page getting injured during TBS' AEW Dynamite, and speculating if good financial news for Netflix could translate into good news for The Sandman Season 2.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, USA Network's WWE NXT & WWE Raw, AEW/Chris Jericho, FX's American Horror Story: NYC, HBO Max's Titans, Sarah Michelle Gellar/Selma Blair, The CW's Riverdale, Crunchyroll, The CW's The Flash, the "Star Trek" franchise & tons more!

The Sandman: Netflix Q3 Earnings Report a Good Sign for Season 2?

Adam Page Injured in Scary Ending to AEW Dynamite

Criminal Minds: Evolution Star Joe Mantegna Shares Image Update

The Adventures of Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Shares Compilation Video

AEW Reignites Ratings Wars with Tuesday Night Dynamite Tonight

NXT Preview 10/18: Stars From Raw & SmackDown To Compete Tonight

Ironheart: Sacha Baron Cohen As Mephisto? The Devil Is In The Details

8 Highlights from Last Night's WWE Raw Including the Return of JBL

Breaking News: Alan Moore Still Doesn't Like, Hasn't Watched Watchmen

Chris Jericho Signs New 3-Year Contract with AEW

Ryan Murphy Forgets Season 11 Trailer During Visit to AHS: NYC Shop

Titans Season 4 Trailer Drop This Wednesday; New Brother Blood Image

Sarah Michelle Gellar Congratulates Selma Blair on DWTS Run

Riverdale: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Confirms Final Season Filming Start

She-Hulk: Jessica Gao on Introducing Newest Hulk Family Member

Yu Yu Hakusho 30th Anniversary & More: Crunchyroll Jan 2023 Blu-Rays

The Flash Season 8 Deleted Scene: Cecile's Ready to Hit The Streets

Star Trek: 2022 Outfest Honoring Franchise with Visionary Award

Daredevil: Charlie Cox on "Born Again" vs. Netflix, She-Hulk & More

Traumazone: Oh Dear, Did Adam Curtis Think My Movie Was a Documentary?

