Daredevil: Born Again: Cox, D'Onofrio Check Out Disney's D23 Brasil

Check out an image gallery of Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio discussing the series during Disney's D23 Brasil.

Heading into the start of November, Marvel Studios dropped a whole ton of intel on what it has coming up this year and in 2025 in terms of Disney+. In the extended trailer (which you can check out above), fans were treated to not just first looks but also release dates/windows. We're talking What If…? Season 3 on December 22nd, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, Ironheart on June 24, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies in October 2025, and Wonder Man in December 2025. And then there's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again (hitting screens on March 4th), with some amazingly intense looks at Matt (Cox) and Fisk (D'Onofrio) having a meeting of the minds, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, some folks from the comics side of things which you should definitely recognize, and a whole lot of action and intrigue.

During this weekend's Marvel Studios session at Disney's D23 Brasil fan experience, Cox shared that the new suit is "amazing," while D'Onofrio teased that Kingpin will be more complicated than viewers might remember – and that makes him as dangerous as ever ("terrifying"). Now, here's a look at some images from the event

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. In addition to Cox and D'Onofrio, the streaming series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Dario Scardapane serves as showrunner, with episodes directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead.

