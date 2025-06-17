Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: Vincent D'Onofrio Offers Quick Season 2 Update

Vincent D'Onofrio teased that he was "filming something awesome" today for Marvel Television and Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

When it comes to Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, there are two very big reasons why we enjoy covering Disney+ series: Cox and D'Onofrio. Why? They both do an excellent job of keeping fans in the loop regarding what's going on with filming and how things are progressing (and dropping some excellent teases along the way). We were treated to another example of this earlier today, when D'Onofrio was kind enough to respond to someone who hoped he was having a good day by letting us know that he was "filming something awesome right now" as he was responding.

Here's a look at what D'Onofrio had to share about what he was filming on Tuesday afternoon/evening:

Filming something awesome right now for the second season of DD Born Again. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) June 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"It's all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus. And yeah, Season 2 March 2026," Scardapane wrote as the caption to their Instagram post from earlier this year, signaling that the wait for the second season wouldn't be nearly as long as fans expected. And let's not forget that we have Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones for the second season:

In case you didn't know, filming on the second season is already underway – but that doesn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

