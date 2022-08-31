Dark Matter: Jennifer Connelly Set to Join Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

Jennifer Connelly (Snowpiercer) is set to star opposite Joel Edgerton in the AppleTV+ series Dark Matter, adding to the already impressive lineup of other sci-fi shows like Invasion, For All Mankind, and Foundation. The Top Gun: Maverick and Snowpiercer star will play Daniela, the wife of Jason Dressen (Edgerton). The story follows Jason, a physicist, professor & family man who, while walking home on the streets of Chicago one night, is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns into a nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Dark Matter Production Details

Dark Matter is based on the 2016 novel by Blake Crouch, who is writing and showrunning the series. He will executive produce alongside Edgerton, Matt Tolmach, and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Jakob Verbruggen (Invasion) will direct the first three episodes. The Oscar-winning Connelly will be wrapping up her run on the TNT action sci-fi drama Snowpiercer, with the series ending with its upcoming season. In Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick, Connelly played Penny Benjamin, the love interest and bartender for Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. She was also in 2019's Alita: Battle Angel for 20th Century Studios, Sony's Only the Brave (2017), and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

Edgerton can also be seen in Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives for Amazon Prime Video and in the Disney+ series, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. He also has a number of other projects on his slate, including George Clooney's The Boys in the Boat for MGM, Master Gardener starring opposite Sigourney Weaver, and Netflix's The Stranger, which is slated for October 27th.