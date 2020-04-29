Dark Side of the Ring Shares Mick Foley's Praise for David Schultz Ep

Earlier this week, we reported about entertainment juggernaut and ex-full-time WWE wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson giving his seal of approval to producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring and its look at former WWE star David Schultz. Tracing how Schultz's career derailed after a violent run-in with 20/20 reporter John Stossel over how "real" professional wrestling was, the episode "David Schultz and The Slap Heard Round the World" earned another professional wrestling fan in legend Mick Foley.

In the following two Twitter videos, Foley playfully expresses his regret over turning down the narrating job (so there, Chris Jericho) before revealing the time he spent working with Schultz and his initial impressions. Following that, both the series and Foley retweeted a look at just how much that 20/20 segment had on Foley and the formation of Cactus Jack. Foley will be on next week's episode to discuss the story of Herb Abrams and the Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF).

We love you @RealMickFoley 🙏 Thank you Don't miss the Hardcore Legend on next week's episode about the wild story of Herb Abrams and the UWF. https://t.co/HfN92u8Szy — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 29, 2020

The 20/20 piece that was the center of last night's @DarkSideOfRing episode, had a profound effect on me when I watched it in 1985. I did a promo about it in #ECW in 1995…and here it is. https://t.co/tg3peploMq — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 29, 2020

The second season consists of ten episodes and focused its investigative spotlight on a wide range of subjects, beginning with a two-part look into the life and tragics deaths of Chris Benoit, Nancy Benoit, and their son, Daniel. From there, the series looked into the murder of Dino Bravo, the WWF/WWE's "Brawl for All" tournament that led to career-ending injuries, the controversial career of ECW star New Jack and Schultz's violent run-in with Stossel.

The remainder of the season looks at the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka's girlfriend, the story of tag team wrestling legends Hawk and Animal: The Road Warriors, Herb Abrams' attempt to build a wrestling empire, and the story of Owen Hart's death during a WWE pay-per-view. Along with serving as executive producers, Husney also serves as a writer with Eisener directing. Catherine Whyte, Naveen Prasad, and Vanessa Case also serve as executive producers, with Alex McIntosh producing. Tara Nadolny is the supervising executive for Vice TV, with the series produced by Vice Studios.