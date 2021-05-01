Dave Bautista Lashes Out at NRA Head, Wife for Elephant Trophy Hunt

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista took aim at NRA head Wayne LaPierre and his wife, Susan, after a video leaked showing the couple hunting and killing an elephant. Bautista said that he wished "pain and suffering" on the couple, who he called not hunters but poachers, cowards, and murderers. Bautista's tweet garnered thousands of likes, indicating many people agree with The Animal's assessment of the LaPierres.

Bautista has long been an opponent of Republicans and their allies, stemming from his beef with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, former president Donald Trump. Bautista spend most of 2020 campaigning against Trump on his Twitter feed and played a major role in Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. However, if there's one thing Dave Bautista dislikes more than Donald Trump and his MAGAts, it's MAGAts who cause harm to animals. Bautista made that clear last year when he offered a $20,000 bounty for the heads of the MAGAts who defaced a Manatee with pro-Trump graffiti. And now, Bautista has turned his sights towards Wayne LaPierre and his wife for killing an elephant.

A tweet from the New Yorker describes a scene in the video: "A secret video obtained by The New Yorker and @teamtrace shows the N.R.A. chief Wayne LaPierre and his wife hunting elephants. His wife, Susan, kills an elephant, cuts off its tail, and holds it in the air. 'Victory!' she shouts."

Bautista quoted that tweet and responded with one of his own, saying: "I wish them pain and suffering. They're not hunters. They're poachers. They're cowards. They're murderers. There's nothing decent or noble about this and fuck them and every other trophy murderer."

At press time, LaPierre and the NRA had not yet responded to Bautista's tweet, but Bleeding Cool will monitor the situation closely and keep you updated.