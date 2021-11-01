Dave Bautista Shoots on Lack of Decency from Drama Queen Ted Cruz

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Ted Cruz over the Texas Senator's defense of Nazi salutes at school board meetings, a topic that one would think most in America would agree on, but, well, sign of the times and all that. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Cruz, whom The Animal has called "the definition of a sleazy politician" and wondered who voted for "this slimy cuck."

Dave Bautista's issue with Ted Cruz this time is that Cruz was seen defending parents rights' to display a Nazi salute at local school board meetings in protest of COVID-19 safety mandates.

Ted Cruz defends Nazi salutes at school board meetings pic.twitter.com/9FJHJ97rFE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista quickly fired back at Senator Cruz, calling him a "drama queen" and offering him a salute of his own with an emoji of the middle finger.

The lack of decency in this overly rehearsed drama queen is only outweighed by said drama queens self righteousness. @tedcruz I salute you 🖕🏽 https://t.co/DFYQzMwSvf — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) October 27, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista later retweeted praise for a suggestion from CNN reporter Jim Acosta suggesting Senator Cruz move to Mexico.

At press time, Senator Cruz had not yet responded to Bautista's tweets, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

