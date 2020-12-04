Dave Bautista's New Nickname for Donald Trump: President Poopy Butt

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has long traded insults on Twitter with President Donald Trump. Well, traded may be a bit of an exaggeration. Bautista tweets often, some might say constantly, about his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, while Trump has never technically acknowledged Bautista. Nevertheless, a feud is what it is and when it comes to this war of words. The Animal may have fired his most devastating salvo yet. That's right, Dave Bautista has come up with a new nickname for his arch nemesis: President Poopy Pants.

Bautista took to Twitter to brand the president with his new moniker. "President Poopy Pants sure knows how to spend our money," Bautista tweeted about a news report of Trump playing golf at one of his resorts.

But it didn't end there, and soon became clear this wasn't just a one-off insult. Bautista used the moniker again while tweet about Trump's feud with the nation's top infectious disease expert. "For the life of me I'll never understand how people could villainize this man," Bautista tweeted about Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"He not only convinced them to distrust him, they were calling for his fucking head!!" Bautista tweeted. "But they listened to the 'masks are for losers! Can we inject bleach?' Guy!! President Poopy Butt! Mr Tough Guy #DiaperDonald .. the coronavirus expert." When fellow actor Matt Knudsen responded, "he's so full of shit, his body can't even contain it. #diaperdon," Bautista theorized: "I just think that even his shit doesn't want to have anything to do with him. #DiaperDonald #DiaperDon"

