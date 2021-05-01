DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Goes Bowie; Mini-Binge List & More

Viewers of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow are now only a little more than a day away from the Sunday, May 2, return of the beloved Arrowverse series (partnering up with the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman). And as we've seen from the season-opener "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (directed by Kevin Mock; written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner), Legends' fearless leader Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) has been captured by some pesky aliens, meaning a battle through time and space for our heroes if they want to get her back but also to save the timestream from some seriously nefarious plans. But to do that, they may have to get a little… animated?!? So to help get all of you in the mood, we've got two very cool updates ahead of another look at a preview of Sunday night's episode.

First up, series co-composer Daniel James Chan (Supergirl, "Crisis on Infinite Earths") decided to get into the spirit of the new season with a take on how a David Bowie song would sound with Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) as his "Space Girl" muse (and props to the LoT writing team for sharing it so it made our radar):

Speaking of Lotz, she joined a group that included showrunner Phil Klemmer, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, and Adam Tsekhman to pick which episodes of the series someone should mini-binge-watch to get ready for the sixth season. Here's their list: "Aruba-Con" (Season 3, Episode 1), "Beebo God of War" (Season 3, Episode 8), "The Curse of the Earth Totem" (Season 3, Episode 12), "I, Ava" (Season 3, Episode 16), "The Good, The Bad and the Cuddly" (Season 3, Episode 18), "The Virgin Gary" (Season 4, Episode 1), "Legends of To-Meow-Meow" (Season 4, Episode 8), "Mortal Khanbat" (Season 5, Episode 5), "Ship Broken" (Season 5, Episode 11), and "The One Where We're Trapped on TV" (Season 5, Episode 14)- to find specifically why and what other episodes they would recommend for "extra credit," check out the full rundown here.

Now here's a look at a set of preview images for this Sunday's season-opener "Ground Control to Sara Lance":

Now here's a look back at the original teaser released for the return of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

Here's an updated look at the episode line-up so far for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E01 "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner)

S06E02 "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust)

S06E03 "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter)

S06E04 "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer)

S06E05 "The Satanist's Apprentice" (Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E06 "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever)

S06E07 "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner)

S06E08 "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala)

S06E09 "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter)

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.