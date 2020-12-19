Disco Inferno Calls for Firing of WWE Writers Who Read Comic Books

WWE star Disco Inferno has called for the firing of WWE writers who read comic books in response to rumors that the USA Network is upset with WWE's falling ratings. Alex McCarthy reported backstage gossip at TalkSport claiming the USA Network is "furious" at Raw's ratings and that "they want more adult content. Not sexy adult, but dark and violent adult."

"Then fire every writer that reads comic books would be a good starting point," Disco Inferno tweeted in response to the news.

Of course, Disco may not be up to speed on what comic books have been up to over the last several decades. Setting aside the fact that comic book movies dominate the box office (or did, before the pandemic) and that WWE would love to be perceived to be as culturally relevant as Marvel Studios, but the comic book industry itself has been obsessed with producing "dark and violent adult" content since the 1980s, when Watchmen and Dark Knight Returns invented the modern "grim and gritty" comic book that Marvel and DC have been trying to replicate ever since. WWE striving to produce content with the goal of being "dark and violent adult" leads to a similar result, an attempt to recapture the spirit of the late 1990s era of wrestling that was itself a product of its time that can't be duplicated.

Instead, The Chadster has some recommendations for how WWE could produce content that would be more pleasing to truly sophisticated and mature wrestling fans. First of all, get rid of the Thunderdome. Adults don't like all that rowdiness of a live crowd. Wrestling was better during the start of the pandemic when WWE had silent, empty buildings. Second, push Baron Corbin. The Ratings King of Friday Nights is one of the most mature and sophisticated Superstars working for the company. If WWE just did those two things, ratings would go back up, everyone could stop panicking, and Disco Inferno could go back to doing what he does best: demanding proof that the coronavirus pandemic isn't a hoax.