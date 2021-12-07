Doctor Who, CAOS, Boba Fett & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 07 Dec 21

BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, December 7, 2021:

Riverdale: Aguirre-Sacasa Teases Answer to Big Sabrina/CAOS Question

Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Thinks Charlie Cox "Really Deserves" MCU

Yellowjackets Episode 5 Preview: Visions of the Past Haunt Everyone

Sylvester Stallone Set for Sheridan/Winter Paramount+ Mob Drama

The Batman: Colin Farrell Reportedly Reprising Penguin for Spinoff

Christmas Comes Early with Incredible Lineup for WWE Raw Tonight

Hawkeye Profiles Alaqua Cox's Journey to Becoming Maya Lopez aka Echo

A.P. Bio: Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt Sitcom Ends Run with Season 4

The Wheel of Time: Amazon Adds 3 More for Season 2 Recurring Roles

The Book of Boba Fett Offers Robert Rodriguez & Jon Favreau BTS Looks

Battle Chasers: Joe Madureira Comic Set for TV Series Adaptation

MacGruber NSFW Trailer: Ready for "R & R" & Making Some Widows

The Boys Season 3: Eric Kripke Offers Update; VNN Segment This Week

Report: Jeff Hardy Sent Home from WWE Tour After Strange Match

The Last of Us: Nick Offerman Reportedly Joins HBO Series Cast

Hawkeye: Maya Lopez & Kazi Receive Character Key Art High Honor

The Always Sunny Podcast E07 Promo: The Gang Wraps Season 1 Filming

MacGruber: Peacock Video Honors America's Ultimate Hero & Uber Patriot

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7B: Victor & Alicia Assemble Their Armies

What We Do in the Shadows: Lucy Punch Talks Lilith, Would Love Return

Doctor Who: Flux – Additional Thoughts on That Awful Series 13 Mess

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, this time including WWE NXT WarGames PPV:

NXT WarGames Recap: One Of The Best WWE Pay Per Views Of 2021

