Doctor Who: Check Out RTD, Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson at SDCC 2024

Here's the Doctor Who SDCC 2024 panel with Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby).

Between a look at the Christmas Special, confirmation of the spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea, and a friendship event with the "Star Trek" Universe, there was a whole lot for fans of Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who to enjoy during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024). But the one that folks were really waiting for was the full Hall H panel – and that's what we have waiting for you above.

Also during SDCC 2024, Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) offered some kind words for fans before sharing a clipd from Steven Moffat-written, Alex Pillai-directed Christmas Special, "Joy to the World." So get ready to meet Joy – we have a feeling that the Doctor will be making a serious impact on her world…

When Davies and Alex Kurtzman ("Star Trek" Universe) weren't respectively busy wowing fans with news of what's to come with their respective franchises, the two took part in the special "Intergalactic Friendship Panel: Star Trek X Doctor Who" in an effort to brings the two every large fandoms together. Moderated by TVLine's Keisha Hatchett, Kurtzman and Davies covered a lot of ground when it came to offering deep dives into their respective creative processes as they built out their respective universes. In addition, the duo discussed the importance of friendship and embracing the similarities that they all share – including their passion for their favorite franchise.

Fans who were hoping for news of a crossover got what they wanted – just not exactly what they wanted. The mobile games Doctor Who: Lost in Time and Star Trek Lower Decks: The Badges Directive will be crossing over – but that doesn't mean that hope still isn't alive for a real, live-action crossover. "We're not announcing anything, but if fans can make it happen," Davies noted during the panel conversation. "With our two empires and their lawyers, then we'll do it!" Should it end up happening, Davies didn't hesitate to share who he would want in the story he would write: "Borg, Borg, Borg! I love the Borg!" You can check out the panel in its entirety in the video posted at the top of the article. and then make sure to grab onto your "feels" because we also have a great compilation video celebrating Doctor Who and "Star Trek" for you to check out below:

