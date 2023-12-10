Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, dcu, doctor who, Maxwell Lord, peacemaker, saturday night live, shazam, The Wheel of Time

Doctor Who Doubles Down In Very Big Ways & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Peacemaker & Shazam 2, Saturday Night Live, DCU/Maxwell Lord, The Wheel of Time, and more!

Article Summary Here's a look at Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, December 10, 2023.

We've got a ton over coverage of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary episode, "The Giggle.".

We also look at Max's Peacemaker & Shazam 2, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW Collision/Rampage.

Don't forget DCU/Maxwell Lord, Hallmark's Rescuing Christmas, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, BBC's Lot No. 249, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? BBC's Doctor Who, Max's Peacemaker & Shazam 2, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW Collision/Rampage, DCU/Maxwell Lord, Hallmark's Rescuing Christmas, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, BBC's Lot No. 249, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, December 10, 2023:

Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Same "Shazam 2" Question That We Had

Saturday Night Live Rewind: Check Out Adam Driver's SNL/Star Wars Past

Doctor Who: "The Giggle" Ends Current Era with Endless Possibilities

Doctor Who: RTD on "Bigeneration" Creating Brand New "Doctorverse"

Doctor Who: New Christmas Special Images Spotlight Gatwa, Gibson

Doctor Who: 15th Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver Unveiling This Sunday?

Doctor Who: New Ncuti Gatwa/TARDIS Images; "The Giggle" BTS Featurette

Doctor Who: See David Tennant's 14th Doctor "Regenerate" (SPOILER)

DW "The Giggle": What About Sacha Dhawan's Master? (SPOILER)

DW Christmas Special Trailer: TARDIS Time for Gatwa, Gibson

AEW's Collision Preview: Another Insult to WWE's Storied Legacy

Maxwell Lord: James Gunn, J. M. DeMatteis Share More of Their Thoughts

Will Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Fallout Bring 2 Doctors and A Movie?

Rescuing Christmas Trailer Released By Hallmark, Exclusive To App

AEW Rampage Stinks Up Montreal and Cheeses Off The Chadster

The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series EPs Developing Immersive Experience

Lot No. 249: Mark Gatiss on Crafting His Ghost Story for Christmas

DW: "The Celestial Toymaker" Cursed by Creepy CGI Animation

Doctor Who, DCU/Maxwell Lord, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

