Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, dcu, doctor who, Maxwell Lord, peacemaker, saturday night live, shazam, The Wheel of Time
Doctor Who Doubles Down In Very Big Ways & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Peacemaker & Shazam 2, Saturday Night Live, DCU/Maxwell Lord, The Wheel of Time, and more!
Article Summary
- Here's a look at Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, December 10, 2023.
- We've got a ton over coverage of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary episode, "The Giggle.".
- We also look at Max's Peacemaker & Shazam 2, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW Collision/Rampage.
- Don't forget DCU/Maxwell Lord, Hallmark's Rescuing Christmas, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, BBC's Lot No. 249, and more!
With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? BBC's Doctor Who, Max's Peacemaker & Shazam 2, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW Collision/Rampage, DCU/Maxwell Lord, Hallmark's Rescuing Christmas, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, BBC's Lot No. 249, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Peacemaker & Shazam 2, Saturday Night Live, DCU/Maxwell Lord, The Wheel of Time & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, December 10, 2023:
Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Same "Shazam 2" Question That We Had
Saturday Night Live Rewind: Check Out Adam Driver's SNL/Star Wars Past
Doctor Who: "The Giggle" Ends Current Era with Endless Possibilities
Doctor Who: RTD on "Bigeneration" Creating Brand New "Doctorverse"
Doctor Who: New Christmas Special Images Spotlight Gatwa, Gibson
Doctor Who: 15th Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver Unveiling This Sunday?
Doctor Who: New Ncuti Gatwa/TARDIS Images; "The Giggle" BTS Featurette
Doctor Who: See David Tennant's 14th Doctor "Regenerate" (SPOILER)
DW "The Giggle": What About Sacha Dhawan's Master? (SPOILER)
DW Christmas Special Trailer: TARDIS Time for Gatwa, Gibson
AEW's Collision Preview: Another Insult to WWE's Storied Legacy
Maxwell Lord: James Gunn, J. M. DeMatteis Share More of Their Thoughts
Will Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Fallout Bring 2 Doctors and A Movie?
Rescuing Christmas Trailer Released By Hallmark, Exclusive To App
AEW Rampage Stinks Up Montreal and Cheeses Off The Chadster
The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series EPs Developing Immersive Experience
Lot No. 249: Mark Gatiss on Crafting His Ghost Story for Christmas
DW: "The Celestial Toymaker" Cursed by Creepy CGI Animation
Doctor Who, DCU/Maxwell Lord, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.